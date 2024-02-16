Why is Bossman Dlow trending on Twitter? Viral video sparks meme fest amid Tia Kemp feud

Florida rapper Bossman Dlow is blowing up on X after an explicit video allegedly showing the artist laid up in bed surfaced online amid the Tia Kemp feud.

The ongoing beef between Rapper Rick Ross's ex-Tia Kemp and the Florida Rapper appeared to have escalated on February 16, 2024. The Florida businesswoman took to Instagram and showed a video allegedly exposing Dlow to her followers in an attempt to defend herself against his allegations that she was sliding into his DMs.

Tia Kemp unleashed an acerbic rant against Bossman Dlow after the Florida rapper in Club House this week alleged she got in his DMs. In response to the allegation, Kemp took to Instagram Live to drag him online and alleged Dlow reached out to her to boost his profile by trying to use her viral videos in one of his music videos but backed out as he could not afford her fees.

In another clip, Kemp amplified her attack against the rapper and pulled up DM’s as evidence of his interest and alleged the rapper did not want to use her video as he feared retaliation from Rick Ross.

Kemp also showed an explicit clip allegedly featuring the rapper, which has been viewed over a million times and shared on X, leading Bossman Dlow to trend on Twitter. Part of Kemp's IG live before the NSFW footage was shown was shared by user Livebitez on, X where she was seen pulling up texts received from the rapper.

Netizens react to Bossman Dlow viral fooatage

Tia Kemp, known for her cutting unfiltered diatribe online against her ex Rick Ross, recently targeted Florida rapper Bossman Dlow after he claimed on clubhouse this week that she slid into his DM’s. Kemp, in response to the claim, went on a vitriolic rant against the rapper, accusing him of reaching out to her to boost his profile and presented evidence, including an explicit video allegedly featuring the artist.

The clip, viewed over a million times, has generated viral memefest online.

Tia Kemp, who is the mother of rapper Rick Ross’s son, has gained popularity online over her public dispute with her ex who she recently accused of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, while he was in prison. In response to the claim, which Ross and Keyshia both denied, he served her with cease and desist, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Kemp also targeted Jay Z and DJ Kahleed in a recent rant amid her feud with her ex Rick Ross.

Meanwhile, Bossman Dlow has yet to respond to Kemp’s attacks online. The feud comes amid the rapper experiencing immense success after his breakout single Get In With Me debuted at No. 68 on the Billboard 100 chart this month.

Bossman Dlow is a 25-year-old native of Port Salerno, Florida, who ventured into the music business in 2019 and reportedly spent six months in county jail in 2020, UPROXX reported.

In 2023, he released a mixtape, Too Slippery, which went viral on TikTok with singles like Chick-fil-A, Rotation, and The Biggest. At the end of the year, he re-released the mix tape with the support of Alamo Records with several new songs, including Get In With Me, which became an instant viral hit.

