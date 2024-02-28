Why was Brandon Hopp arrested? Rouse High School coach placed on administrative leave following assault allegations

Rouse High School teacher Brandon Hopp was arrested on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, on charges of sexually assaulting a child, KXAN reported. In a letter sent out to parents and teachers on Tuesday, Rouse High School said Brandon Hopp, who worked as a coach and a teacher, was arrested.

While the school did not detail the incident, citing the victim’s privacy, they assured the students and parents that the safety of their pupils was their top priority, adding that Hopp was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

“We have been notified that Brandon Hopp, coach and teacher at Rouse HS, has been arrested for sexual assault, a second-degree felony. Mr. Hopp remains on administrative leave at this time.”

What we know about Rouse High School coach Brandon Hopp's arrest

The arrest of Rouse High School coach Brandon Hopp comes in the wake of the school informing students and parents they were investigating a report of a possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship.

On February 20, 2024, Rouse High School issued a letter to the students and parents saying Leander ISD was informed of a possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship on Friday, February 16, 2024. The school said they had notified the police, who were investigating the report against the teacher. At the time, the school wrote:

“The safety and security of all our students is our top priority at Rouse. With that in mind, I am writing to let you know of a situation that has affected our campus and is likely to draw media attention.”

At the time, the school did not identify the teacher but said the staff member in question was placed on administrative leave. They said:

“The staff person in question was placed on administrative leave that day pending an investigation by Leander PD and LISD.”

The school declined to comment further, citing an active police investigation, and added:

“We hold our staff to high standards of conduct and accountability. If you have questions or concerns, please contact me. Thank you for your continued support of Rouse High School.”

A week after the letter was dispatched, the school issued another statement confirming the teacher, identified as Brandon Hopp, was arrested following the investigation and charged with s*xual assault. They added:

“Out of respect for privacy concerns and the ongoing legal process, we regret that we cannot disclose further details now. We have arranged for highly qualified staff to support the continuity of instruction and services for our students. If you have concerns about your child's well-being or academic progress, our administrative and counseling staff is here to provide support and assistance.”

The school also urged people to report any instances of inappropriate or unethical behavior within the school to a member of their leadership team or local law enforcement.