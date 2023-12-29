Why did the California Secretary of State refuse to remove Trump from its presidential ballot? Statement explored as Gov. Newsom opposes the move

In a surprising move, California's Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber, has decided not to remove former President Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot for the upcoming 2024 election. This decision comes despite a plea from the state's lieutenant governor, Eleni Kounalakis, urging Weber to exclude Trump due to concerns related to the "insurrection clause."

Weber's office released the list of certified candidates on Thursday night, with Trump's name included. However, the secretary did not immediately comment on her decision. Last week, Weber responded to Kounalakis's open letter, stating that the decision to remove a candidate should be cautiously approached and guided by a commitment to the rule of law.

Weber emphasized and stated:

"Removing a candidate from the ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not something my office takes lightly and is not as simple as the requirement that a person be at least 35 years old to be president"

While some prominent Democrats in California supported Kounalakis's call for the former US President's removal, Governor Gavin Newsom publicly opposed the move, asserting that defeating Trump at the polls was the appropriate course of action.

Governor Gavin Newsom has opposed the attempt to remove Donald Trump from California's 2024 presidential primary ballot. Despite calls from Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and other Democrats, Newsom maintains that defeating the former US President at the polls is the appropriate way to address concerns about his candidacy.

The governor's stance adds a layer of complexity to the debate, emphasizing the importance of a democratic process over excluding a candidate through administrative decisions.

Secretary of State Dr Shirley Weber's decision to retain Trump on the primary ballot is rooted in a commitment to the rule of law. Weber emphasizes the seriousness of removing a candidate, stating that it goes beyond simple eligibility criteria. While Kounalakis and other Democrats expressed concerns about the former U.S. President's impact on public trust, Weber contends that a careful and lawful approach is crucial.

The push to exclude the former U.S. president from the ballot gained momentum following a similar decision by Colorado's Supreme Court, which cited the "insurrection clause" in the U.S. Constitution. Maine's secretary of state followed suit, explaining:

"The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and Section 336 requires me to act in response."

Weber, however, highlighted the complexity of the decision, expressing the need to carefully consider constitutional questions. She acknowledged the significance of the case, the compressed timeframe, and the impending ballot preparation deadlines.

In response to Kounalakis's concerns about the former U.S. President's conduct affecting public trust, Weber stated:

"The former President's conduct tainted and continues to sow the public's mistrust in government and the legitimacy of elections, so it is more critical than ever to safeguard elections in a way that transcends political divisions."

Kounalakis, echoing the sentiment, emphasized the decision's importance in upholding the rule of law and protecting democracy. She had called for the former U.S. President's removal after the Colorado Supreme Court barred him from holding office, claiming a violation of the "insurrection clause."

Weber remained firm in her commitment to the rule of law, emphasizing that decisions regarding the former U.S. President's inclusion on the ballot must be firmly grounded in California's laws and processes.