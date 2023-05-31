Why was DaniLeigh arrested? Mugshot goes viral after hit-and-run incident

Well-known singer DaniLeigh, also known as Danielle Leigh Curie, was recently arrested on May 30, 2023, on charges of driving under the influence. Three felony charges were imposed on her, including fleeing the crash site with serious injury, driving under the influence, and damage to property or person. DaniLeigh's mugshot has also gone viral on the internet.

She was detained early in the morning after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Miami Beach, Florida. The alleged victim suffered serious injuries to the back and was riding a moped.

Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation stated that she was taken to prison at 8:16 a.m. and was released at 11:45 a.m. on a $9,500 bond. The artist's representatives are not available to comment on the arrest so far.

DaniLeigh was driving a Mercedes-Benz, which hit a moped

According to People, DaniLeigh's arrest warrant stated that she was taken into custody on Tuesday after being observed driving a Mercedes-Benz at a high speed, which later hit a moped. A witness claimed that the moped was being dragged behind the car and that onlookers tried to tell her, but the driver refused to stop.

Police officers eventually managed to pull over the vehicle, but a strong odor of alcohol was coming out of the car, and they were able to find a tequila bottle. While the cops confronted Danielle, she denied hitting anyone, and the name on her license was mentioned as Danielle Curiel. The car was eventually towed away.

The 28-year-old was asked to undergo a field sobriety test, and she was arrested after she failed to perform to the standard. According to the two breath tests she underwent, the first one had a breath alcohol level of 0.145, and the other had 0.148.

The individual riding the moped suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture and was immediately taken to a trauma center. The police affidavit disclosed that there were some serious damages to the moped, and the man suffered some non-life-threatening injuries.

DaniLeigh was arrested on charges of assault in 2021

DaniLeigh was arrested back in November 2021 after officers received a call related to domestic assault from her father's child, DaBaby.

Officers told DaBaby to pursue the charges himself, but he called them the next day. However, the police officers had enough evidence with them this time to arrest DaniLeigh, and two charges of simple assault were imposed on her.

Danielle was the director of the music video for singer Prince's single, Breakfast Can Wait. She then released two singles titled Play and D.O.S.E., and her first EP was titled Summer with Friends. Danielle continued to release more projects like The Plan, My Present, Movie, and In My Feelings.

