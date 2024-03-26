Why was Diddy's house raided? Cassie Ventura issues response as Homeland Security hit multiple homes

Two of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles were searched by federal Homeland Security on Monday. The Homeland Security Investigation said in a statement the raid was in direct connection to an ongoing investigation.

HSI Miami, HSI Los Angeles, and the local law enforcement officials assisted the feds in executing the search. It is unclear if the rapper was on either of his properties' premises.

Sean Combs' house raided by federal agents.

The department was not permitted to discuss the details of the case publicly. However, two Homeland Security Investigations officials anonymously revealed the raid was linked to the ongoing s*x trafficking lawsuits against Diddy. However, it is not largely confirmed if the raid was related to the allegations mentioned in the lawsuits.

On the other hand, the music mogul's private LoveAir LLC jet was reportedly tracked on the grounds of Antigua, in the Caribbean. According to the flight activity, the rapper’s jet traveled to and from California between March 24 and 25.

On Sunday evening, it took off from Sacramento Executive Airport and landed at Palm Springs International Airport within an hour. Later on, it took off from Palm Springs again and made a landing at Van Nuys Airport in L.A. After about 30 minutes, the jet took another flight and landed in Antigua.

However, it is unclear if the 54-year-old traveled to the other nation on his jet.

Cassie Ventura's attorney responds to Diddy's property raid

R&B singer Casandra Ventura aka Cassie opened the door to a string of allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs after she filed a lawsuit in November 2023. The singer had dated the record producer for over a decade before ending the relationship in 2018.

Cassie accused Sean Combs of years of abuse, after which two other women sued the 54-year-old over similar allegations of s*xual misconduct. Several other people came forward with claims of the rapper’s history of abuse.

Although it is not confirmed if Monday’s raid of Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes was part of the ongoing probe, Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said the singer supported the law enforcement officials. He said in a statement:

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Police officials surrounded Sean Combs’ Los Angeles residence in the Holmby Hills neighborhood on Monday. Homeland Security Investigations agents assembled in the backyard of his house. Officers shut down the entire area surrounding Sean Combs' house. Multiple police vehicles were on the ground while several helicopters swarmed the scene.

Diddy’s two sons Justin and King, who were inside his Los Angeles home, were reportedly detained during the raid and were later released. No charges were pressed against them. Pictures of Sean Combs' sons in handcuffs surfaced online.