Why was Digga D arrested? Real name, net worth, and all about the rapper as police raid video goes viral on IG

U.K. rapper Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert aka Digga D was arrested on Wednesday on a suspected drug supplying case. The 23-year-old took to Instagram Live as the Metropolitan Police assembled outside the rapper’s Bracebridge Heath address in Lincolnshire and began knocking on his door, demanding entry.

As sounds of the door being kicked and shattered glass could be heard in the background, Digga called out to the police to tell them he was inside. He said:

“What do you lot want, I’m here! I am here! Stop! What are you lot doing? I am coming! Why are you lot doing that?”

An officer was also heard ordering him to come out using the back door with his hands in the air. Eyewitnesses of the ordeal claimed around ten police cruisers, drones, and dogs arrived at the address at around 5:55 a.m. on February 21. The raid reportedly lasted about two hours as residents inside the house refused to come out.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told various news outlets that the officers executed a warrant per Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at the Lincolnshire residential address. As per their statement, the police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs. Digga D is to remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Digga D's artistry, and net worth explored amid recent arrest

Digga D’s musical journey began in the mid-2010s, with “1011” — a local youth club he formed with his friends. The Ladbroke Grove-based group quickly gained recognition with their street anthems like “The Truth”, “Play for the Pagans”, and “No Hook”.

The rapper ascended to mainstream recognition with his 2019 debut mixtape Double Tap Diaries, which made it to the UK Official album charts on the 11th spot. Double Tap Diaries featured the viral hit “No Diet", that went up the UK Singles chart.

Made In The Pyrex, Digga’s second mixtape was released in February 2021, which also scored a place on the UK album charts. He released his third mixtape Noughty By Nature in April 2022, which scored the first spot on the UK albums chart. His fourth commercial mixtape, Back To Square One came out in August 2023.

In September 2021, Digga D launched Black Money Records (BMR), his record label, and released his single “Stay Inside” soon after. As of 2024, Digga D has a net worth of $3 million, accumulated through his musical work throughout the years. He also ventured into revenue streams as well as merchandising.

The rapper along with several members of 1011 were arrested over conspiring to commit violent disorder. They denied their intent to engage in violence and claimed they were on their way to shoot for a music video. However, the police believed Digga and her crew aimed to attack a rival group. He spent a brief time in jail and was released in 2018.

