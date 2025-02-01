Why is Dylan O'Brien trending? Twinless Twitter video leaves internet in disbelief, sparks hilarious memefest

On January 30, Twinless, starring Dylan O'Brien, created buzz at Sundance, with fans praising his performance. In one scene of the movie that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, the actor got intimate with his co-star and director James Sweeney which has since left the internet astonished..

O'Brien trended on X on February 1 as fans discussed his performance. In the twisted comedy-drama, he plays twins Rocky and Roman, with the story following Roman joining a support group for those who lost a twin.

Expand Tweet

While discussing the explicit scene between Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney, the latter expressed that it was a “wonderful” experience to direct himself acting in an intimate scene. He said at the Sundance Film Festival:

“It’s just part of the story. It’s uncomfortable; there’s the director side of my brain and the actor side of my brain.”

Sweeney also shared that an intimacy coordinator was present while the explicit scene between the two was shot. Nonetheless, the duo had a “comfortable rapport with each other.”

Netizens have since taken to the internet to share their hilarious reactions to the specific Dylan O'Brien scene in the film, with some reactions reading:

“Dylan O'Brien playing a queer character in his new movie… we’ve never been more back,” an X user said.

“Opening twitter at work to see those dylan o'brien gifs,” another platform user said.

“I use to pray for times like this!!!!,” another internet user said.

The movie also stars Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham, who plays the mother of the twins. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Sundance taking down the dylan o brien stroke leaks like that’s going to stop me,” an X user said.

“Dylan O Brien knew I had a rough week,” another platform user said.

James Sweeney, who directed the movie, also plays Dennis in the film as mentioned before. He is another bereaved member of the support group. He and Roman end up finding solace in each other and a budding friendship. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“the ACTOR YOU AREEEEEEEEEEEE,” an X user said.

“Seriously, that's what I'm talking about! The chemistry, the passion, the lust,” another internet user said.

“Comforts, boundaries, let’s all get it out to start” — Dylan O'Brien discusses Twinless movie scene at Sundance Film Festival

The 33-year-old actor expressed that shooting the scene in question was “smooth sailing” and that everyone had talked through the scene’s logistics prior to it being shot. He added:

“It’s always helpful because it forces the main topic of the room to be, ‘How are we going to approach this?’ Comforts, boundaries, let’s all get it out to start.”

Sweeney also reiterated that having an intimacy coordinator ensured that everything ran smoothly. He said:

“It never hurts to have another set of eyes on the day.”

Other actors in the movie include Aisling Franciosi, Chris Perfetti and Susan Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback