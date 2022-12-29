Why is Eastbay closing? Fans bid adieu to iconic sportswear catalog

Shoe and footwear retailer Eastbay announced on their website earlier this week that they will be shutting shop in December 2022, informing the end of their business.
The retail store has been a favorite among athletes and people alike for several years since its opening, and its closure seems to come as a disappointment to its customers and fans.
The FAQ section on their website displays the following message:
“We’re saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022.”
Eastbay expected to completely shut down by April
Eastbay was started in 1980 by two passionate athletes and lifelong friends, Art Juedes and Rick Gering, after realizing that there were a limited amount of options for running shoes available to athletes in their hometown of Wausau, Wisconsin. The pair's main aim with their business was to bring good quality shoes directly to the athletes.
Their business grew as they began to provide mailed catalogs to interested consumers with detailed information on the stock they held, which included several popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many more. In 1997, the brand was purchased by Foot Locker Inc., which became their parent company and thus began operating under its umbrella of retailers with Champ Sports.
Foot Locker sent a notice of facility closure to the Department of Workforce Development and cited “opportunities to optimize our U.S. distribution network” as the reason for its closure. The demand for orders online has grown multifold over the past few years, creating the need to move away from its Wausau distribution center.
Even though Eastbay in Wausau was functioning, it has been reported that its sales presence has been steadily dwindling over the past few years. The move to shut the branch down has been purely strategic, in an attempt to provide efficient customer service.
In a message to ABC9, the President & CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Dave Eckmann, said:
“The business leadership has to make strategic decisions as to where the global economy is, where the labor market is, what the cost of doing business is, transportation or anything that comes with a distribution center.”
Netizens pay tribut to the end of an Eastbay era
Fans and customers of the brand took to social media to express how disappointed they are about the Wausau distribution center closure. They shared old catalogs and reminsensed about the time they shopped there.
A total of 210 employees will be affected during the closure of the facility. The first rounds of layoffs will be held later in January, affecting around 162 employees, and the next and final set of layoffs will be held in April affecting the remaining 48 employees. The facility will officially close in April 2023