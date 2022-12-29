Why is Eastbay closing? Fans bid adieu to iconic sportswear catalog

Shoe and footwear retailer Eastbay announced on their website earlier this week that they will be shutting shop in December 2022, informing the end of their business.

The retail store has been a favorite among athletes and people alike for several years since its opening, and its closure seems to come as a disappointment to its customers and fans.

The FAQ section on their website displays the following message:

“We’re saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022.”

Eastbay expected to completely shut down by April

Eastbay was started in 1980 by two passionate athletes and lifelong friends, Art Juedes and Rick Gering, after realizing that there were a limited amount of options for running shoes available to athletes in their hometown of Wausau, Wisconsin. The pair's main aim with their business was to bring good quality shoes directly to the athletes.

Their business grew as they began to provide mailed catalogs to interested consumers with detailed information on the stock they held, which included several popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many more. In 1997, the brand was purchased by Foot Locker Inc., which became their parent company and thus began operating under its umbrella of retailers with Champ Sports.

Foot Locker sent a notice of facility closure to the Department of Workforce Development and cited “opportunities to optimize our U.S. distribution network” as the reason for its closure. The demand for orders online has grown multifold over the past few years, creating the need to move away from its Wausau distribution center.

Even though Eastbay in Wausau was functioning, it has been reported that its sales presence has been steadily dwindling over the past few years. The move to shut the branch down has been purely strategic, in an attempt to provide efficient customer service.

In a message to ABC9, the President & CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Dave Eckmann, said:

“The business leadership has to make strategic decisions as to where the global economy is, where the labor market is, what the cost of doing business is, transportation or anything that comes with a distribution center.”

Netizens pay tribut to the end of an Eastbay era

Fans and customers of the brand took to social media to express how disappointed they are about the Wausau distribution center closure. They shared old catalogs and reminsensed about the time they shopped there.

Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley Eastbay magazine is officially closing at the end of 2022. If you’re in your mid-30s and older, you remember spending time looking at the catalog each month. R.I.P. Eastbay magazine is officially closing at the end of 2022. If you’re in your mid-30s and older, you remember spending time looking at the catalog each month. R.I.P. https://t.co/nP0RhkwdTy

Rancho Coochiemuncha @LangstonKerman I can’t believe Eastbay is closing. I was just about to buy something I can’t believe Eastbay is closing. I was just about to buy something

Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry Me not having made an Eastbay purchase since 1995 being shocked that they are closing Me not having made an Eastbay purchase since 1995 being shocked that they are closing https://t.co/iOLCyBTY8n

Michael M. Butler @mikeviimusic Eastbay closing matters for many of us from a different era who ordered the free catalogs because we didn’t have a lot growing up.



I used to take the catalog to school and fantasize about buying the kicks that were pictured. I used to pin up cutouts from the catalog in my room. Eastbay closing matters for many of us from a different era who ordered the free catalogs because we didn’t have a lot growing up. I used to take the catalog to school and fantasize about buying the kicks that were pictured. I used to pin up cutouts from the catalog in my room. https://t.co/QtXhu6i3qn

Jenna Lemoncelli @jennalemoncelli Idk who needs to hear this but @Eastbay is closing at the end of the year and everything is 70 percent off. Sad news... that was thee spot growing up Idk who needs to hear this but @Eastbay is closing at the end of the year and everything is 70 percent off. Sad news... that was thee spot growing up

Travonne Edwards @Travonne Seeing that @Eastbay is closing hits different knowing how many countless hours I committed to circling shoes I wanted and learning every detail and name of shoes throughout my teenage years Seeing that @Eastbay is closing hits different knowing how many countless hours I committed to circling shoes I wanted and learning every detail and name of shoes throughout my teenage years

Brad Crawford @BCrawford247

End of an era as the sportswear, sneaker and cleat business is closing its doors, reportedly. Many a day after school during my childhood were spent flipping through @Eastbay and having my mom call in orders on the wall phone. Brings back great memories.End of an era as the sportswear, sneaker and cleat business is closing its doors, reportedly. Many a day after school during my childhood were spent flipping through @Eastbay and having my mom call in orders on the wall phone. Brings back great memories. End of an era as the sportswear, sneaker and cleat business is closing its doors, reportedly. https://t.co/5pBVtoDtdK

Alex Cavalieri 🔬 @AlCavalieri



Entire childhoods summed up by that single magazine.



The original dreamer read for sports kids. Just saw the @Eastbay news that they’re closing up shop…Entire childhoods summed up by that single magazine.The original dreamer read for sports kids. Just saw the @Eastbay news that they’re closing up shop…Entire childhoods summed up by that single magazine.The original dreamer read for sports kids.

A total of 210 employees will be affected during the closure of the facility. The first rounds of layoffs will be held later in January, affecting around 162 employees, and the next and final set of layoffs will be held in April affecting the remaining 48 employees. The facility will officially close in April 2023

