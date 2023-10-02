“Why would she ..?”: Fans defend IVE’s Wonyoung as reports state she will sit out CSATs again to focus on group activities

Fans rose to defend IVE”s Wonyoung against potential hate comments after it was reported that she was once again sitting out her college entrance exams (CSATs, aka College Scholastic Ability Test) to focus on her idol activities. South Korean outlet Newsen reported the same on September 30. The 2024 CSATs will be held in Korea on November 16.

After the reports surfaced online, multiple fans took to X to justify why Wonyoung did not need to attend the entrance exams.

Expand Tweet

These justifications also arose after some people replied that they were concerned about the 19-year-old singer keeping her studies at bay for the second consecutive year.

IVE’s Wonyoung reportedly sitting out college entrance exams twice in a row leads to fans defending her

IVE’s Wonyoung was reported to have let go of this year’s CSAT exams to focus on her group activities recently. She had decided to sit out last year's exams as well. Newsen added that whether the singer will attend college or not will be decided later.

The report garnered much attention on X, as netizens held contrasting opinions about the singer choosing idol activities over her education.

Comments underneath an X post reporting the same showed a mix of positive and negative opinions. The latter consisted of some netizens being concerned about the I AM singer allegedly not paying attention to her education.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans, however, soon defended Wonyoung by mentioning that she was a successful celebrity who did not necessarily need to give her CSATs.

They even pulled up past interviews where it was revealed that the 19-year-old was a model student in high school and even received a perfect score on a previous national exam.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, IVE has shown impressive growth since their debut in December 2021. The girl group has broken several records and charted multiple times at the top of several music streaming platforms.

Considered one of the most popular fourth-generation girl groups in K-pop, IVE’s comebacks have been a back-to-back hit.

In recent news, IVE released the music video for their pre-release title track Either Way from the highly-anticipated first EP titled I’VE MINE on September 25.

The group is all set to release their second title track, Off The Record, on October 6 at 1 pm KST. The last title track, Baddie, will be released along with the album on October 13.

More about IVE

IVE is a six-member girl group made of An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The group debuted in December 2021 amidst much speculation and attention.

Two of its membres, An Yujin and Wonyoung, had already cemented their status as a part of the popular project girl group, IZ*ONE.

The group’s previous title tracks such as ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, After LIKE, KITSCH, and I AM, have all seen impressive performances in several aspects like music charts, album sales, and YouTube view counts. It remains to be seen what records the group break with their latest release.