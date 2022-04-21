Why are fans lauding Eboni K. Williams’ decision to quit Beyond The Edge?

One of the contestants on CBS's reality game show, Beyond The Edge, has decided to quit the show due to her unbearable toothache. Fans applauded her move as she decided to prioritse her health over the show.

It was during episode 6 of Beyond the Edge when Eboni K. Williams could no longer deal with the pain and decided to leave the island on medical advice.

All about Eboni K. Williams’ decision to quit Beyond The Edge

Eboni K. Williams’ was dealing with toothache for quite some time on the show. She thought about leaving the show earlier too, but decided to continue as long as she could.

But in episode 6 of Beyond the Edge, which was aired on April 20, 2022, her pain got worse, and she urgently requested to seek medical attention; leaving the camp to see the dentist.

The TV veteran returned to camp after learning that she has a cavity that can turn infectious. Doctors advised her to leave the jungle and get her teeth treated immediately.

At the Lanterns meeting, she revealed honestly that her condition is much worse than she thought and should get treatment. Although Williams was reluctant to leave the competition and the friends she had made during the competition, it was time for her to ring the bell as she did not have any other choice.

After watching the episode, Williams' fans applauded the decision and took to Twitter to hail her brave decision. Fans expressed concerned about her health and wished her a speedy recovery.

STLATTITUDE @STLATTITUDE Glad Eboni decided to go home and abscess is nothing to mess with my granddaughter almost died from one #BeyondTheEdge Glad Eboni decided to go home and abscess is nothing to mess with my granddaughter almost died from one #BeyondTheEdge

ThibTalk @thibtalk Eboni definitely made a wise decision. My brother-in-law had to have brain surgery from not taking care of an abscess. I love what Coach said about courage or wisdom. #BeyondTheEdge Eboni definitely made a wise decision. My brother-in-law had to have brain surgery from not taking care of an abscess. I love what Coach said about courage or wisdom. #BeyondTheEdge

💎🍀Raquel🍀💎 🇺🇦 @DulceFloCruz99 It’s the best choice that Eboni goes home to take care of her teeth, and not take any more risks in the jungle to make it worse… I feel for her though, hope she feels better 🥺 #BeyondTheEdge It’s the best choice that Eboni goes home to take care of her teeth, and not take any more risks in the jungle to make it worse… I feel for her though, hope she feels better 🥺 #BeyondTheEdge

David #GetADamnShot 😷 Bloomberg 🤨🖖🛎 @DavidBloomberg I have no doubt that the doctor said Eboni should leave, but if they really thought it could be fatal if she stayed, I don't think they would've given her a choice in the matter. #BeyondTheEdge I have no doubt that the doctor said Eboni should leave, but if they really thought it could be fatal if she stayed, I don't think they would've given her a choice in the matter. #BeyondTheEdge

Maureen 'mo' Amos @ldydemon #BeyondTheEdge I don't know how Eboni came back w/an absess that if not addressed can become lethal! Girl take care of you - your teammates get it & don't want you in pain! #BeyondTheEdge I don't know how Eboni came back w/an absess that if not addressed can become lethal! Girl take care of you - your teammates get it & don't want you in pain!

💎🍀Raquel🍀💎 🇺🇦 @DulceFloCruz99 Eboni’s tooth/mouth pin is getting worse ☹️ hope she feels better at the ER #BeyondTheEdge Eboni’s tooth/mouth pin is getting worse ☹️ hope she feels better at the ER #BeyondTheEdge

Who is Eboni K. Williams?

The Louisiana native and former pageant queen, Eboni K. Williams, is a lawyer and a TV host. She attended the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

According to Vanity Fair, Williams practiced corporate law and was the only Black woman at her Charlotte-based law firm.

Raised by a single mother, Williams co-hosted the late-night talk show, State of the Culture, on Revolt TV and talk show on WABC Radio in New York City. She was also co-host of Fox News' 2017 show, Fox News Specialists.

In October 2020, she was cast on the reality-television show, The Real Housewives of New York City. The 38-years-old trial attorney-turned-TV anchor host was the first African American cast member on the reality show. Her net worth is estimated to be about $3 million.

Edited by Suchitra