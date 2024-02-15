Why is Freddie Gibbs trending on Twitter? Viral picture claim sparks hilarious meme fest online 

Rapper Freddie Gibbs started trending on X on February 15, after his ex-girlfriend, Destini, took to the social networking site to seemingly expose him. The latter uploaded an explicit picture of Gibbs on the platform, leaving fans stunned. This comes amid the rapper’s Valentine’s Day vacation in Dubai.

For those uninitiated, Freddie Gibbs and Destini have been in a tumultuous relationship since 2020. Last year in May, the latter took to X to put the former on blast for allegedly ghosting her after she became pregnant. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper wanted her to get an abortion.

Destini, also known as TheFitMami online, has now taken to X to wish her followers Happy Valentine’s Day. In a shocking tweet that read “spredding love, happy Valentine’s Day,” the internet influencer shared an image of her now ex-boyfriend’s rear end. This led to the phrase “spreadie gibbs” trending on X.

Many found the viral tweet hilarious and shared their reactions online.

“WHY IS SPREADIE GIBBS BACK ON MY TL?!”: Netizens take to X to troll Freddie Gibbs

This is not the first time the phrase “spreadie gibbs” has taken over X. Last year, Destini tweeted:

“blocking me on twitter while I have a picture of you spreading you’re a*shole in my phone is insane... imma spare them that one though.”

The tweet garnered traction online and now with Destini's latest tweet, the rapper is once again in the news. Netizens are having a field day with the return of the same. Many shared hilarious memes about Freddie Gibbs online.

Some read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Gibbs, whose real name is Fredrick Jamel Tipton, did not address the viral post. He and his now-girlfriend, Jasmine Grenaway, took to Instagram to share a video of themselves celebrating Valentine's Day. The pair were seen looking at the Dubai skyline. The post, which included Lauryn Hill’s Nothing Even Matters song in the background, read:

“Happy Valentine’s Day @freddiegibbs I’m in love with you unconditionally. Thank you for existing. You are my soulmate.”

Everything to know about Freddie Gibbs’ and Destini’s past relationship

Although the now-former couple shared numerous images of them together in the past on Instagram, their relationship eventually turned bitter.

Expand Tweet

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Destini had visited an abortion clinic but could not “go through with it.” She reportedly said online:

“After we broke up, I turned his phone off, because I was paying his phone bill. He never checked on me after'said procedure’ never called to confirm if I went through with it. I just simply never heard from him again.”

Expand Tweet

The influencer also revealed that she tried to contact his manager and his assistant, but they did not respond to her. As reported by Hot News Hip Hop, speaking about the harsh ending of their relationship, Destini said on the internet:

“I feel like I’ve done my part, kept it real, and this is the thanks I get. Noted I no longer want a response, no bad blood. I’m going to be just fine. But I had to speak my truth.”

Gibbs had not addressed the tweet at the time of writing this article.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE