Who is Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend? Benny the Butcher beef explained as Internet trolls duo with hilarious memes

Just two years back, Benny The Butcher (aka Jeremie Damon Pennick) and Freddie Gibbs (aka Fredrick Jamel Tipton) collaborated on multiple songs like Frank Lucas and One Way Flight. However, it appears that the two have been feuding since late 2021. Their online spat against each other reportedly began when Gibbs joked about an attempted robbery at Benny’s residence when he was reportedly shot in the leg.

The feud reignited this week as Pennick aka Benny posted a video of cleaning his jewelry, which included the ‘G’ gold chain which possibly belonged to Tipton aka Gibbs. Some speculated that the chain must have been snatched during Pennick and Tipton’s reported altercation in New York in May 2022.

After this, both rappers responded to each other’s hostile threats and continued their online feud, much to their followers’ chagrin.

Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs beef

As mentioned earlier, the beef started when Freddie Gibbs mocked the robbery attempt on Benny the Butcher. Following which, their planned collaboration was scrapped, as announced by Benny in an interview. However, Gibbs was quick to respond to the announcement and tweeted:

"It be hard for me to listen to ni**** after they get robbed. They be rapping so gangster after the fact."

Following the initial video of Benny’s jewelry cleaning session, Gibbs responded to the video with his own post and said:

“Benny g*y a** need to stop flexing because he was there and didn’t throw a punch. H** a** n****s did all that brought a camera man and all for promo. Still can’t pack a room. Go ahead start rapping about me so I can start about these sealed plea agreements and sh**.”

Meanwhile, Benny responded to the aforementioned post by posting his own video where he wore the ‘G’ chain and said:

“Ayo, MC Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. That’s what got your head punched in the first time. Talking about sh** you ain’t have nothing to do with. Real shit. N****s dragged you by your chain. N**** took this [chain] off your bitch neck. You pussy, n****.”

Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend, The Fit Mamii

The Instagram post by The Fit Mamii (Image via thefitmamii/Instagram)

Again, on August 25, Benny the Butcher dragged Freddie Gibbs’ girlfriend, The Fit Mamii, when he posted the adult entertainer’s pictures in extremely risqué acts. In the caption of the tweet, Benny taunted Gibbs and wrote:

“@FreddieGibbs u gotta be careful…she’ll put tht tongue anywhere.”

Later, The Fit Mamii, whose real name is not known, took to her Instagram to express her thanks towards Benny. She further added that Benny’s post resulted in her gaining a lot of subscribers on OnlyFans. While not much is known about The Fit Mamii, she currently serves as an adult entertainer on OnlyFans, where she posts extremely provocative pictures in intimate positions and acts.

The model has been spotted with rapper Freddie Gibbs multiple times, and she reportedly has a tattoo of his name on her hand.

Netizens react to Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher’s feud

As mentioned before, the rapper’s followers are mostly fed up with their feud and the constant hits against each other through their social media accounts.

Naze Turbine🎧🎶 @Cj_4pound_ @TRYVNS This reminds me of the Thugnificent and Grand Dad beef....shxts hilarious @TRYVNS This reminds me of the Thugnificent and Grand Dad beef....shxts hilarious

🅱️ @brc2_ Freddie Gibbs vs Benny the Butcher ain't nothing but this Freddie Gibbs vs Benny the Butcher ain't nothing but this https://t.co/NA550479sg

Joey @gothamcityrap I just want this Freddie Gibbs/Benny the Butcher beef to end bro I just want this Freddie Gibbs/Benny the Butcher beef to end bro 😭 https://t.co/9eybaO5FQy

Jah Talks Music @JahTalksMusic Appreciate these Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs collabs because we’re definitely never getting any more of them Appreciate these Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs collabs because we’re definitely never getting any more of them https://t.co/EFK3KNBVGI

📍 @crawww5 me seeing benny the butcher and freddie gibbs beefing me seeing benny the butcher and freddie gibbs beefing https://t.co/C8ke1BvHWM

Sermon @SermonsDomain Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher too good at rapping to not be doing diss records. Leave this corny social media stuff to the amateurs. Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher too good at rapping to not be doing diss records. Leave this corny social media stuff to the amateurs.

AS @AnujSha113 We NEED diss records from Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs and from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. We dont care about no Twitter fingers. We NEED diss records from Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs and from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. We dont care about no Twitter fingers.

King Wow @wowthatshiphop Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs are too grown to be acting this immature. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs are too grown to be acting this immature.

Old Head Energy @Cheamane I don't like the energy coming from the Freddie Gibbs/Benny The Butcher situation.



Things are being done and said that can't be taken back.



I'm all for competition, not the violence. I don't like the energy coming from the Freddie Gibbs/Benny The Butcher situation.Things are being done and said that can't be taken back.I'm all for competition, not the violence.

Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Love Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs but lets stop with the IG stories and get in the studio booth Love Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs but lets stop with the IG stories and get in the studio booth

ⓢ @margielatabiz what benny the butcher and freddie gibbs even beefing about lmao must be over blood pressure meds what benny the butcher and freddie gibbs even beefing about lmao must be over blood pressure meds

ELEPHINITY @hurd2020 I’m going to need The Alchemist to have Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs sit down and squash this before the year 2024. I’m going to need The Alchemist to have Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs sit down and squash this before the year 2024.

Some followers even labeled the feud as petty and stated that Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs were acting immaturely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar