Who is Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend? Benny the Butcher beef explained as Internet trolls duo with hilarious memes

Just two years back, Benny The Butcher (aka Jeremie Damon Pennick) and Freddie Gibbs (aka Fredrick Jamel Tipton) collaborated on multiple songs like Frank Lucas and One Way Flight. However, it appears that the two have been feuding since late 2021. Their online spat against each other reportedly began when Gibbs joked about an attempted robbery at Benny’s residence when he was reportedly shot in the leg.
The feud reignited this week as Pennick aka Benny posted a video of cleaning his jewelry, which included the ‘G’ gold chain which possibly belonged to Tipton aka Gibbs. Some speculated that the chain must have been snatched during Pennick and Tipton’s reported altercation in New York in May 2022.
After this, both rappers responded to each other’s hostile threats and continued their online feud, much to their followers’ chagrin.
Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs beef
As mentioned earlier, the beef started when Freddie Gibbs mocked the robbery attempt on Benny the Butcher. Following which, their planned collaboration was scrapped, as announced by Benny in an interview. However, Gibbs was quick to respond to the announcement and tweeted:
"It be hard for me to listen to ni**** after they get robbed. They be rapping so gangster after the fact."
Following the initial video of Benny’s jewelry cleaning session, Gibbs responded to the video with his own post and said:
“Benny g*y a** need to stop flexing because he was there and didn’t throw a punch. H** a** n****s did all that brought a camera man and all for promo. Still can’t pack a room. Go ahead start rapping about me so I can start about these sealed plea agreements and sh**.”
Meanwhile, Benny responded to the aforementioned post by posting his own video where he wore the ‘G’ chain and said:
“Ayo, MC Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. That’s what got your head punched in the first time. Talking about sh** you ain’t have nothing to do with. Real shit. N****s dragged you by your chain. N**** took this [chain] off your bitch neck. You pussy, n****.”
Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend, The Fit Mamii
Again, on August 25, Benny the Butcher dragged Freddie Gibbs’ girlfriend, The Fit Mamii, when he posted the adult entertainer’s pictures in extremely risqué acts. In the caption of the tweet, Benny taunted Gibbs and wrote:
“@FreddieGibbs u gotta be careful…she’ll put tht tongue anywhere.”
Later, The Fit Mamii, whose real name is not known, took to her Instagram to express her thanks towards Benny. She further added that Benny’s post resulted in her gaining a lot of subscribers on OnlyFans. While not much is known about The Fit Mamii, she currently serves as an adult entertainer on OnlyFans, where she posts extremely provocative pictures in intimate positions and acts.
The model has been spotted with rapper Freddie Gibbs multiple times, and she reportedly has a tattoo of his name on her hand.
Netizens react to Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher’s feud
As mentioned before, the rapper’s followers are mostly fed up with their feud and the constant hits against each other through their social media accounts.
Some followers even labeled the feud as petty and stated that Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs were acting immaturely.