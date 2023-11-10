Why is 'Giselle Deserves Better' trending on X? Fans frustrated following aespa rapper's alleged lack of lines in the group's recent comeback DRAMA

Following the release of their fourth mini-album DRAMA, fans of aespa expressed their frustration with Giselle's lack of lines and screen time in the album's title track. The girl band released the mini-album on Friday, November 10, 2023, and fans were excited about it and also engaged with the title track DRAMA. However, many were disappointed that the group member Giselle appeared for only around 30 seconds in the song.

Given that the rapper has showcased her talents and skills during the band's previous albums, many fans claimed that the recent album didn't do her any justice. Some also called out aespa's agency SM Entertainment for their alleged biased treatment of the idol.

Following their realization of this, fans began making sure that the issue was trending on X to garner the attention of other netizens as well as of SM Entertainment.

Fans trend 'Giselle Deserves Better' as they notice the aespa rapper's alleged lack of lines and screen time in the group's recent comeback, DRAMA

Girl band aespa's much-awaited fourth mini-album, DRAMA, was rolled out on November 10, at 2 PM KST. It was the group's first comeback since their last mini-album in May 2023 and fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the group's new music. DRAMA has seven songs and the title track has the same name as the album.

When fans watched the title track's music video, they immediately fell in love with several things about the song. They loved its futuristic concept, unique melody, and its impressive choreography. However, on a closer look, they noticed that the group's main rapper, Giselle, seemed to have received very little screen time and lines in the song DRAMA.

Fans expressed that as the group's main rapper should receive more screen time and lines. They said that she should have more lines citing the showcase of her skills in the previous comebacks. They went on to claim that the comeback failed to give the rapper the space to showcase and experiment with her skills.

Fans also pointed out that since there are only four members in the group, equal distribution of lines should have been possible. They even criticized SM Entertainment for its alleged mistreatment and biased behavior towards Giselle.

To justify their anger towards the agency's unfair engagement with the idol, fans pointed out that the title track, DRAMA, is a rap-heavy song. They said that due to this and the fact that she was the band's main rapper, she should've been given more lines.

They added that the agency could have allegedly given Giselle more lines as they were allegedly available. Thus, fans seemed to feel like giving her fewer lines was a deliberate effort to shed less light on Giselle with this comeback. As they continue to express their anger towards the issue, they've begun to trend the same on X to garner more eyes and awareness of it.

While fans have been extremely happy with the other aspects of the comeback, they're also fixated on addressing the alleged mistreatment of the idol full-on. In addition to campaigns and keywords on X, fans have also been discussing taking larger steps such as sending protest trucks to SM Entertainment.