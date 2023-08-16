Why was Jay Sonza arrested? Estafa meaning explained as former broadcaster is taken into custody

Talk show host Jay Sonza has been arrested on charges of estafa and syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Glenn Ricarte, the Assistant Director for NBI, stated that the Bureau of Immigration detained Sonza on July 18 when he was supposed to take his flight to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from the third terminal.

He was detained after BI found a pending estafa case in his name, and a warrant was issued in his name. According to a report by ABS-CBN, he was handed over to the National Bureau of Investigation.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology revealed that Sonza's custody was given to them on August 3, 2023, after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court issued a commitment order. A spokesperson for BJMP, Jayrex Joseph Bustinera, said Sonza is currently detained in the Quezon City Jail – Ligtas Covid Center Quarantine Facility.

What is Estafa? Meaning explored in detail

Estafa refers to an act of deceit or fraud against another person for financial or personal gain. The Philippines' Revised Penal Code mentions that fraudulent acts and similar schemes are used to commit estafa.

The charges can be proved if the offender has used deceit, fraud, and misrepresentation. Offenders' false statements and falsifying documents should also be there with the victim. There should be some financial loss due to the fraud conducted, and the offender should have the intention of deceiving the victim.

The penalties depend on the value of the fraud, and there are different levels to decide the same. The penalties could be anything, including imprisonment and fines. Possession of documents is necessary to prove that someone has been a victim of estafa. Philippine National Police can be helpful if the victims report their matter to them.

Jay Sonza has worked on different TV shows in his successful career

Jay Sonza was a newscaster in the past. He has been a station manager and broadcaster at the same time. He was featured as a host for ABS-CBN between 1987 and 1995 and was known for his appearances in Mel and Jay.

Jay hosted the show for a long time with Carmela Tiangco. Joey De Leon became his replacement after the show began airing on GMA. Jay Sonza was also a supervising producer and consultant for GMA and was featured as a host of Tapatan with Jay Sonza and Saksi. He was appointed as a station manager at UNTV 37.

He has been an editor at publications like People's Daily Forum. Companies like Smart Promotions Inc. and Population of Region XI are also a part of his work experience.

He also tried his luck in politics and ran for senator in 2004. In 2010, he ran for vice president as a member of the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan party. He is currently married to Thelma Hernandez.