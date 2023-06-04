Why was Jeffrey David Salazar arrested? Sonic employee arrested after a customer found a bag of cocaine in hotdog

A Sonic employee, Jeffrey David Salazar, created headlines after he was arrested at a Drive-in restaurant in New Mexico for giving a hotdog with a bag of cocaine to a customer. The Sonic employee had lost his bag, which was later found in the hotdog.

The 54-year-old employee was detained and has been brought in for interrogation by the narcotics department on charges of possessing a controlled substance. As per the police, the incident was not intentional, as the substance was accidentally placed in the food.

Furthermore, the police also confirmed that the substance was cocaine based on a field test conducted by the authorities. The officials also stated in their reports that the woman bit into her food to find a powder-like substance in a bag and immediately informed the Sonic outlet and police about the same.

The Sonic employee has admitted to buying the cocaine. At the same time, the police confirmed that Salazar claimed that he bought the substance from someone in the restaurant’s parking lot, for which investigations are currently ongoing.

The customer does not feel she ingested any of the cocaine after a Sonic employee gave her a “cocaine hot dog”

According to the incident report, the woman who experienced the incident does not believe she ingested any of the substance in her mouth. The incident occurred at the Sonic Drive-In in Espanola on Tuesday when the customer ordered a 'Coney' hot dog, which is topped with warm chili and melted cheddar cheese. The woman's identity was not disclosed in the report.

The affidavit of the arrest warrant also states that on the same day as the incident, video surveillance captured Salazar engaging in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction with a female employee.

Furthermore, as per the police report, the surveillance footage also showed Salazar preparing the customer's order until he became agitated, presumably upon realizing that something may have gone missing.

While the Sonic employee has been arrested, the woman has not yet made any claims, as her attorney, Merit Bennet from the Bennett Law Group, stated that the same would be filed once the reports are verified.

“How I am supposed to trust someone working at a restaurant”: Social media users react to the incident

The recent incident involving a customer discovering an unexpected substance in their food at a popular restaurant, Sonic, has sparked strong reactions on social media. After news of the incident spread, social media users wasted no time expressing their concerns and questioning the trustworthiness of restaurant employees.

The incident has ignited a heated debate about food safety and the integrity of those working in the food service industry. Here is how social media users reacted to the news after Daily Loud posted about it on their Twitter account:

At the moment, neither Sonic nor the Sonic employee has responded to the news, and the authorities have also claimed that they would be in a position to talk more about the matter once they are done with the investigations.

