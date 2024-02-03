Why was Joe Carollo's house raided? US Marshals visit Miami commissioner's Coconut Grove Home amid raid notice

A federal court ordered the U.S. Marshalls to seize $63,500,000 worth of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's assets in January 2024. To carry out the order, the marshals' office reached Carollo's Coconut Grove house on Friday afternoon, February 2.

This order came after Carollo was held accountable in June 2023 for his alleged attempts to damage two businessmen's companies allegedly out of political revenge. After the incident, a jury found Carollo guilty and asked him to pay $63 million.

The United States District Court further directed the Southern District of Florida to confiscate Carollo's money, property, and land in the writ of execution filed in January 2024. In an attempt to recover the money, Carollo's house and belongings are currently being seized by the U.S. Marshals.

Joe Carollo was accused by two businessmen who filed a lawsuit against him

U.S. Marshals have visited Joe Carollo's Coconut Grove Home (Image via Facebook / Commissioner Joe Carollo / United States Marshals Service)

On Friday, February 2, U.S. Marshals initiated the process of seizing Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's assets to carry out the $63 million judgment against him that was rendered last year.

This happened as a result of two businessmen suing Joe Carollo. Carollo was charged with planning a scheme against the two businessmen, William Fuller and Martin Pinilla.

Fuller and Pinilla filed a lawsuit alleging that Carollo utilized city resources as a weapon against them to further his grudge. The jury granted the plaitiffs the amount, which concluded that Carollo had infringed their First Amendment rights.

As per CBS News, an attorney for the businessmen said in a statement Friday, February 2,

"Although Carollo continues to resist the consequences of his misconduct, they should serve as a clear reminder to other public officials that their political authority is derived from the public trust and is not a tool to advance their corrupt personal ambitions.”

Following the incident, in January 2024, a federal judge gave his approval for the commissioner to seize Carollo's properties and other assets.

After the judge's directive, marshal officials went to CaArollo's Coconut Grove Home. He was then observed attaching several notices, including a copy of the verdict, an execution writ, and a "Notice of U.S. Marshal Levy" to the house's front door.

These notices also contained several court documents about Carollo's judgment in addition to the judge's final ruling. The documents further declared that the marshal's personal possessions would be seized.

It is anticipated that at some point, law enforcement will enter the house to seize his belongings. After that, they would be put up for auction to assist in covering the $63 million that Carallo was supposed to pay.

However, according to the Miami Herald, Joe Carollo has refuted the claims. Later that day, he addressed the media, claiming his rights were being disregarded. He further said that he was the victim of an ineffective legal system.

Additionally, according to sources such as NBC Miami, Carollo also informed the reporters that same day,

"This is where I live, and I'm being held in limbo like nobody else is. Where am I gonna go?"

Carollo also said,

“I have been an honest public servant, I've been living off of what I make doing everything that I can to give my residents the best, that's why I kept getting elected and re-elected.”

Joe Carollo further told the Miami Herald that he was being "politically persecuted" and has consistently refuted the claims made in the complaint. It is anticipated that he would contest the confiscation of his belongings in court.

However, Carollo's lawyers told the same media outlet that his property might be auctioned in the upcoming 90 days if he loses the legal battle.