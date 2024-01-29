Why was Shane Pryor initially arrested? 17-year-old escaped murder suspect from Philadelphia recaptured by US Marshals

The United States Marshal Service arrested 17-year-old Shane Pryor, an escaped murder suspect, in Philadelphia, on Sunday, January 28, at approximately 6:30 pm local time. The arrest came after Pryor had been on the run for five days, as per the New York Post.

Rob Clark, the U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Deputy, addressed the situation and as per 21 News, said:

"We did a thorough pat down, but there was no cockiness. I think he knew the jig was up."

Shane Pryor had been detained in a juvenile facility since he was 14 years old, pending his trial in connection with the October 2020 murder of Philadelphia resident Tanya Harris. The 54-year-old suspect was reportedly shot in the head and discovered in an alley. Pryor was charged with conspiracy, firearms crimes, and murder.

Shane Pryor has been taken into custody for the second time

The US Marshals Service Philadelphia said on Sunday, January 28, that the 17-year-old murder suspect, who broke free from a Philadelphia hospital on Wednesday, January 24, at 11:51 am local time, had been arrested.

Pryor was taken into custody near the Feltonville and Olney neighborhoods, at 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, just after 6:30 pm on Sunday, after investigators observed him boarding a Septa bus. The vehicle was then pulled over and the suspect was arrested without incident.

This came after Pryor escaped from a car in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room parking lot on Wednesday, January 24. As per NBC, he was accompanied by two prison staff members at the time and was being transported to the hospital for a hand injury.

NBC further reported that according to Clark, Shane Pryor was being followed on foot by escorting personnel, who were "almost in arm's length of him when they couldn't catch up to him."

After viewing the security footage, authorities stated that he reportedly broke out of the hospital driveway, and made his way from building to building. He also reportedly spoke to several individuals and asked them for a phone.

Fox29 Philadelphia reported that surveillance footage even showed Shane Pryor in the hallway of Hub for Clinical Collaboration, which is opposite the main hospital. He reportedly asked the front desk receptionist if he could use the phone, but was informed that he couldn't before he left the building.

Nevertheless, before midday, the U.S. Marshals Service reported that Pryor called Michael Diggs, 18, using a phone that a street vendor had given him.

The U.S. Marshals further said that Diggs picked up Shane Pryor on the 3500 block of Civic Boulevard at roughly 12:30 pm local time. They stated the two got into a cream-colored Ford and drove off.

Philadelphia Police later took Michael Diggs into custody. As per CBS, he has been charged with escape, criminal use of a communication facility, hindering apprehension, and criminal conspiracy.

After Pryor was captured, he was transferred to a secured facility and now awaits his trial for the 2020 homicide.

