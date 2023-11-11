Why is 'Justice for I.N.' trending on X? Fans outraged at the Stray Kids members's alleged lack of lines in the group's recent comeback, LALALALA

On Friday, November 10, following Stray Kids' recent comeback, ROCK STAR, fans noticed the member, I.N.'s lack of lines in the album's title track, LALALALA.

While fans excitedly awaited the group's EP album release, given their previous promising releases such as NO EASY, 5-STAR, etc., they were rather angered to notice that the group's maknae (youngest member) received not more than ten seconds of screen time and individual lines in the song.

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed that the agency, JYP Entertainment, could've implemented better strategies to allow all the members to equally shine in Stray Kids' recent comeback, at least in the title track, LALALALA, if not in the B-side tracks. Given that this can affect I.N.'s popularity, fans have been trending the issue on X to garner the attention of other netizens to the same.

Fans trend 'Justice for I.N.' on X following the lack of lines and screentime for the Stray Kids' maknae for their latest comeback, LALALALA

On November 10, Stray Kids rolled out their much-awaited comeback, ROCK STAR, which stands as the eighth EP of the boy group produced through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. Especially given that it has been over five months since their last comeback, the full-length album release of 5-STAR, fans have been itching to listen to Stray Kids' new music.

Akin to their predictions, the music video, title track, and album, in general, left a lasting impression on the fans, and they couldn't stop talking about the various intriguing elements of the comeback even hours after its release.

However, as fans noticed the division of lines and screentime for each member for the album's title track, they were rather disappointed to realize that the youngest member and sub-vocalist of the group, I.N., only received about ten seconds of presence in the track.

Especially given the extensive skillset he showcased throughout his career with Stray Kids, fans believe that the idol should've been given the space to present his qualities in this comeback too.

However, fans were outraged and angered to notice that I.N. only had one individual line for the entire song, and the other small parts where he appears in the music video totally only make up to about nine to ten seconds.

Though fans have been trying to comprehend the fact that Stray Kids is an eight-member group, which makes equal line distribution a bit more tricky, they also believe that a little more than ten seconds could've been possibly accommodated for I.N. Following the realization, fans argued that the agency has been showcasing alleged negligence and biased behavior towards the idol.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens also put forth the argument that JYP Entertainment's supposed mistreatment and poor management of the idol have been a consistent pattern employed by the agency.

Fans stated that even during Stray Kids' last comeback, 5-STAR, the idol was either always presented at the back of dance choreographies or failed to receive enough lines and screen time in the title track's music video.

Therefore, fans have been consistently talking about the issue on several social media platforms and trending the same on X to garner the attention of both JYP Entertainment and other netizens and increase awareness of the same.