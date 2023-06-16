Why is Kylie Jenner being sued? Model Sasha Palma files lawsuit against former’s company

American socialite Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company is being sued by model Sasha Palma for not paying her for a couple of photoshoots. As per the court documents obtained by TMZ on June 15, Palma claims that she was hired by the 25-year-old's brand for some photoshoots and now they owe her a six-figure payday.

In the documents, Sasha says she was first hired in June 2020 for a one-day shoot at a rate of $2,000 per day. She says she should have been paid by the beginning of July, but Kylie's company was over 30 days late.

Palma said that Jenner's cosmetic company could have paid her on time but they chose not to. Because of this, they now owe her a total of $60,000.

In the lawsuit, Sasha Palma stated that the same thing happened to her when she was hired for another one-day shoot in August 2020. The model claims that she did not get her $2,000 check for over 30 days after the deadline and should be given another $60,000.

In total, Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company owes Sasha Palmaa $120,000.

Kylie Jenner's company denies the allegations put by Sasha Palma

After Sasha Palma's lawsuit against Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company came to the limelight, the brand denied the allegations of not paying her. A representative for the brand told TMZ that the model was paid for both shoots before the NET 45 days as stated on her invoice. The person also says that he or she has proof.

An insider, close to Jenner, also suggests that the model's agent might have held the payment from Palma, which would not be the beauty mogul's fault. The person added that Sasha also asked the company for a letter of recommendation, that the brand does not give out.

Palma's team also tried to get more projects for the model with Jenner's company after the 2020 photo shoots.

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has faced a lawsuit related to her billionaire empire. In 2017, singer Kylie Minogue was successful in preventing Jenner, the youngest member of the KarJenner family, from trademarking their shared first name back in 2017.

The case began in April 2015, Jenner submitted an application to trademark the name "KYLIE" in the country for "advertising" and "endorsement services." As soon as Minogue caught the whiff, she and her team filed a lawsuit in February 2016 and stated that having Jenner's name trademarked would cause "confusion" and might risk damaging Minogue's reputation.

Minogue ultimately won the lawsuit and Kylie Jenner's request was rejected in 2017 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On the personal front, Kylie Jenner has sparked dating rumors with actor Timothee Chalamet recently. This comes after the birth of her second child, a son named Aire, whom she shares with her ex-partner Travis Scott.

