Why did Luenell put horns on Diddy’s picture? Comedienne breaks silence on viral video

Luenell throws shade on Diddy over his sexual assault case. On December 22, Comedian Lunell took to Instagram, where she can be seen taking a Sharpie and drawing a mustache and horns on the Bad Boy Records founder's framed photo of him standing next to DJ Khaled.

The caption read:

"Nuff said🚫😤 Boy bye👋🏾 #Justice4KP"

Kim Porter is Sean Diddy Combs' former girlfriend and also the mother of his three children. According to the Los Angeles police, Kim died in sleep due to a lung infection. Porter was a model and an actress and was found lifeless in her bed on November 18, 2018, and her death was ruled accidental.

Sean Combs is facing sexual assault charges by several women. His former girlfriend Cassie was the first to file a lawsuit in November, followed by another woman reported as Ms. Doe, and Joe Dickerson Neal,

What happened between Diddy and Kim Porter

Kim Porter's friend, AI B Sure, alleged in the Judiciary Report that Kim was planning to release a tell-all-memoir about Diddy and other Hollywood insiders and that she died before she could carry out her plans.

Sure posted an Instagram post with a collage of photos with Kim in 2021, captioning it as:

"She sent me this saying, "Life imitating art, art imitates life. Now it all makes sense. #Star #fox. She told me other stuff to. She was running a marathon."

As per Radar Online, Sure allegedly advised Kim to "call the FBI." After the post went viral, many alleged that Sure was implying that Sean played a role in his former girlfriend's death.

On 16, December 2023, Sean, posted a photo of him kissing Kim's cheek as she smiled on Instagram. He captioned it saying;

"We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever."

Other than Luenell, many other celebs have spoken about Sean Diddy's lawsuits. Yung Joc in a video talked about how Cassie allegedly shaved her head under Diddy's influence:

"Me and Cassie sitting next to each other, my wife right here, Cassie right here. The n**** jumped off the bar, came over there, and said, 'Yo, yo Cassie. Tomorrow, I want you to shave the side of your head."

50 Cent, also, has thrown shade at Sean over his lawsuits. 50 Cent posted a selfie of himself with the caption, Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO. His caption is a dig at Diddy adding 'love' to his name in 2021.

American singer and rapper, Aubrey O'Day also extended her support to Cassie. During an exclusive interview with Page Six, Aubrey said that she is in complete support of Diddy's former girlfriend.