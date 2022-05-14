Why a Mace Windu origin story is perfect for Star Wars

Mace Windu is probably one of the most powerful Jedis the Star Wars universe has ever known. He has proved himself as a formidable opponent in battle and has shown to be an efficient leader during the Clone Wars. His stern, no-nonsense manner has garnered him the respect of Jedi.

Samuel L. Jackson played the character and appeared in the prequels from 1999 to 2005. His character is so acclaimed that he is currently the 27th Star Wars character, according to IGN.

Jackson even requested a purple lightsaber to stand out from the crowd during filming. Jackson’s charisma and quiet confidence stand out in an otherwise divisive prequel trilogy.

👾Digital Gator🐊 @Digi_Gator @WookOfficial I'm not gonna lie, I could see Mace Windu coming back. He doesn't have to, but I think if it had to happen, it'd happen in this show. @WookOfficial I'm not gonna lie, I could see Mace Windu coming back. He doesn't have to, but I think if it had to happen, it'd happen in this show. https://t.co/3paIV4yr0J

Here's why a Mace Windu origin story should be the next step for Star Wars.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Origin Story for Mace Windu

New ground to explore

Jackson as the Jedi Master (Image via Lucasfilm)

Like with any new Star Wars film that introduces or expands upon characters, the solo Mace Windu film can easily explore unique planets and characters while diving deeper into the life of the Jedi Master. It could prove to be a great addition to the Lucasfilm canon if done correctly.

This solo Windu film could also have characters that have been mentioned and never seen before in the Star Wars saga. The film could provide something unique apart from the trope of a hero like Jakku or Tatooine, growing up in a desert, which has been repeatedly done through the plotlines of previous films.

Windu is underutilized

Windu in the Star Wars Prequels (Image via Lucasfilm)

After watching the prequel series, it becomes self-evident that Mace Windu is a character from the space opera that has never received the spotlight. He is shown to be an intelligent and well-skilled Jedi, but his arc never goes on any further than that.

The only way to remedy that problem would be to have the character get his fair share of development with a solo film that properly details who he is as a person. The film would be able to explain why he became so harsh and how he obtained his purple lightsaber.

The most ardent Star Wars fans know that purple lightsaber wielders are balanced with the light and dark side of the force. Perhaps, there is some dark history behind Windu’s lightsaber construction before being introduced in The Phantom Menace.

Perfect Fanservice

Fans have praised Jackson for his portrayal of the character (Image via Lucasfilm)

A solid reason to make a movie centered around Windu would be for the fans who hold him near and dear to their hearts. His short time in the series was enough for fans to clamor for a solo film and seems like enough of a reason for Disney to greenlight such a project.

Fans of Spider-Man have shown plenty of love to No Way Home, and if done correctly, fans of the space opera saga will come in numbers to pay their respects to this Jedi master.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Mace Windu deserve his own spin-off? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das