Why is Matthew Ramsey using a cane? Old Dominion lead singer ATV accident explored

Singer and songwriter Matthew Ramsey was recently seen at the ACM Awards 2023, but he was spotted walking with the help of a cane. The reason for using it is due to the injuries he suffered following an ATV accident that happened back in March of this year.

He also expressed gratitude to the band members of Old Dominion for helping him when he needed it. He also delivered a speech where he credited his success to Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, and Randy Travi and stated that he was happy since the band members also joined him at the event. He added:

"But I also know that there are people obviously hurting in the world right now, trying to figure out how to make sense of divisiveness and shootings and things like that, and there are people that are really hurting right now."

Ramsey said that he and the rest of the bandmates are happy to be at one place where country music fans have also arrived, for whom they have created music over the years.

Matthew Ramsey's accident left him with fractures in the pelvis

Matthew Ramsey met with an accident in March 2023 (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ramsey suffered injuries to his pelvis in an ATV accident, and in an interview with People, he said that he would recover soon but needed time for the same. He stated that he must stay at home as the recovery process will be faster. He also mentioned:

"I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!"

Matthew continued by saying that he would provide updates on his recovery to everyone and other shows that might get postponed. He promised that he would try to come back as soon as possible.

Ramsey and his band were scheduled to perform at the Florida-based Coffee Butler Amphitheatre, but the show has been postponed to March 22, 2024, and the other two shows will be held on March 23 and March 24 of the same year. A full refund of the ticket price will be given if someone is unable to attend the event.

Matthew Ramsey has worked on various albums with Old Dominion

Matthew Ramsey has gained recognition as a member of the country music band Old Dominion. He has also written songs for various other bands and artists like The Band Perry, Craig Morgan, Sam Hunt, Kenny Chesney, and others.

As a member of Old Dominion, he has worked on their albums that include Meat and Candy, Happy Endings, Old Dominion and Time, Tequila & Therapy. The band is also popular for its singles like Snapback, Shut Me Up, Hotel Key, No Hard Feelings, and more.

