Why did Molly Hurwitz and Matthew Perry split up? Age difference explored as actor's ex-fiance opens up on tragedy 

Late Friends actor Matthew Perry's ex-fiance, Molly Hurwitz, recently opened up on his tragic demise. For those unaware, Perry who was popular for playing the character of Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

Mathew Perry's 32-year-old ex-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz shared a post on his passing on October 31, in which, she said that Perry would have loved that the world is talking about how talented he was.

She further wrote in her post:

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “Fu*k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

In her post, it was also mentioned:

"But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

Molly concluded the post by saying that she is relieved knowing that Mathew is at peace. The post, it quickly went viral and several people have since liked and reshared it.

Mathew Perry and Molly Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and parted ways because things didn't work out between them

Molly is a popular talent manager and producer who began dating Mathew Perry in 2018. The couple made their relationship official when Hurwitz shared a post for Mathew on Instagram in 2019 on Valentine's Day, later getting engaged in 2020.

However, things didn't work out between the two and they ended up parting ways. At that time, a source close to ET told them that the couple wanted different things and thus they broke up.

During that time, Mathew also spoke with ET and said:

"Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

For those unaware, Molly Hurwitz is 32-years-old and while, Mathew was 54-years-old. They had an age difference of 22 years. Moreover, the news about the split of Molly and Mathew came right after he met the cast of FRIENDS for the Friends: The Reunion Special.

Mathew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, after an apparent drowning in his hot water tub. Currently, the investigation for his death is going on.