Why was Monica Niki Garcia arrested? Internet reacts as RHOSLC star shares her mugshot

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Niki Garcia clapped back at the trolls who exposed a mugshot of hers on social media by posting it herself in a Thursday, December 7 Instagram post. The reality TV star revealed on social media that she was arrested for a minor $100 traffic violation.

Monica Niki Garcia clapped back at her haters by saying that she had always been exposing herself and did not need anyone to do it for her. Garcia's post went viral, and fans congratulated the star for acknowledging her mistakes but refusing to let her past control her stories. Meanwhile, netizens called her post "iconic."

Garcia's viral mugshot was adored by many (Image via X/@monicangarcia)

"I STAY exposing MYSELF": Monica Niki Garcia on her viral mugshot

Earlier this week, a mugshot of Monica Niki Garcia was released on social media. The mugshot was from the Summit County sheriff's office. Garcia tackled the problem head-on by posting the said mugshot on an Instagram post along with pictures of her Season 4 reunion outfit. Monica captioned the post:

"People are hella bent on “exposing” me, but baby, I STAY exposing MYSELF. I don’t need anyone to do that for me."

"I’ve been screaming this from the rooftops from day one, but I will say it again! DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU WHO YOU ARE!!!!! EVER," she added.

She told her followers that the past does not define them and that they control their own story. She stated that she would take accountability for "my sh*t" but not for the things that she did not do, which she states has a big difference.

She declared that she'd own up to her past and that there was not a person who could break her because of it. She told her followers that there was no future that did not belong to them. She slyly added:

"Also, I was arrested for a $100 traffic violation that resulted in a warrant for my arrest. Have at it😜."

There is no further information regarding Garcia's arrest apart from the information provided by her on the post. The post went viral and amassed over 21,000 likes at the time of writing this article.

Netizens fall in love with Monica Niki Garcia's mugshot

Netizens were extremely pleased with the way Monica Niki Garcia handled the situation. Multiple fans commented that Monica's post was "iconic" and that this was their favorite mugshot amongst all of Real Housewives' stars. RHOC's Tamra Judge even commented, "Beautiful mugshot."

Netizens loved Monica's response to the mugshot (Image via Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Monica Niki Garcia made her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debut in the first episode of the series' fourth season back in September and has not looked back since.

The Portuguese-Colombian businesswoman and mother of four's wild ride of a story regarding an affair with her brother-in-law and excommunication from the Mormon church were widely discussed on social media.