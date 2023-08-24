Why was Polo G arrested? Everything about the rapper as his house gets raided by the police 

Rapper Polo G has been arrested from his Los Angeles house after the authorities raided his place. After the search warrant was presented to the rapper, a bunch of police officers entered the home, and when they came out, Polo G was in handcuffs and being taken into custody by the police.

Reportedly, the rapper has been arrested in connection to his brother, Taurean’s case, as the authorities claimed that the rapper may have been “harboring a fugitive.” TMZ also reported that the authorities claimed that the raid was with regards to a robbery.

On the other hand, Polo G’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, also gave a statement after the rapper’s arrest, claiming that the Better Days rapper was “wrongfully detained” and the raid was due to a reported firearm.

The attorney said:

“Polo is being held to under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record.”

Claiming that he is being “illegally detained,” the lawyer also stated that the authorities are not allowing him, or his California law partner, Zoey Aron to talk to him, or meet him.

However, this is not the first time that Polo G has been arrested. In 2021, the rapper was taken into custody from a traffic stop in Miami and was charged with battery to a police officer, and carrying a weapon, which is also a criminal offense.

Polo G rose to fame after his hit song, Rapstar: Everything to know about the rapper as he gets arrested

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, was born in January 1999. His popular tracks, including Pop Out, Rapstar, and Finer Things, helped him become well-known as an American rapper after they peaked on the US Billboard 200.

The rapper also received massive appreciation for his debut album, Die a Legend which was released in 2019, when Polo was only 20 years old. Born and brought up in Chicago, he has 3 siblings. Polo’s younger brother, Taurean is also a rapper and is popularly known as Trench Baby.

Polo has stated in the past how he was inspired by Lil Wayne and Tupac Shakur, and these artists have inspired him to enter the world of music.

Talking about his personal life, Polo G has a 4-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend, Crytal Blease. Soon after the birth of his son, he was hospitalized due to an overdose of drugs, which he consumed at a party.

While the rapper has been arrested previously too, the current arrest has become the talk of the town, especially after the lawyers claimed that he is being “illegally detained.” At the moment, the authorities have not released any statement about the rapper’s arrest, and have not formally charged him. He remains to be in the custody of the police.