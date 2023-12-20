Why is PROTECT HYUNSUK' trending on X? Fans demand better protection of TREASURE's leader following the increase of malicious comments towards him

On Wednesday, December 20, fans began to express concern towards TREASURE's leader, Choi Hyunsuk, following the increase in malicious comments towards the idol. The concern majorly kicked off following the idol's speech during the group's recent 2023 TREASURE CONCERT [REBOOT] IN SEOUL at the KSPO Dome. The three-day concert on December 12, 16, and 17 was wrapped up on Sunday with an emotional bang as Hyunsuk rolled out his heartbreaking speech.

Given that the idol's been receiving much criticism for his looks, fashion, hairstyle, etc., he asked fans at the concert if they'd continue to love him regardless of how he looked. While fans instantly agreed that they'd love him no matter what, the idol's tensed facial and bodily expressions. Since many could sense that the idol wasn't feeling his best, fans have been trending several hashtags in an effort to urge his agency, YG Entertainment, to better protect their artists by managing and restricting the circulation of malicious comments.

Fans demand actions from YG Entertainment as they trend 'PROTECT HYUNSUK' following the increase of malicious comments towards the idol

On December 17, the ten-piece K-pop boy group TREASURE rolled out a three-day concert at the KSPO Dome following the release of their second studio album, Reboot. While fans enjoyed the entirety of the concert for its various exciting moments and show-stopping performances, they were rather heartbroken to listen to the ending speech from the group's leader, Choi Hyunsuk.

Hyunsuk, who stands as both the leader and the rapper of the group, has been the center of much criticism as of late for his fashion and appearance choices. The idol is known for his unique fashion choices and hairstyle preferences, and recently he's also been getting piercings, which has only added to the criticism he's been receiving.

However, many fans have discussed that these experimental phases he's been having with his appearance could be a sign of a certain struggle he's been facing, and the added criticism for the same clearly doesn't seem to be helping him. During the encore of their concert, Hyunsuk asked his fans,

"Everyone, I have a question. Will you still like me no matter what I look like? Even if I shave my eyebrows? Even if my cheeks are suddenly swollen so bad becasue of my wisdome tooth? Even if I lose more weigh, around 10kgs more?"

When the audience affirmatively responded to his question, the idol continued,

"Okay, I understand. I will make sure to stay healthy, both my body and my mind."

This speech, along with the idol's body language during TREASURE's recent concert, left many fans concerned and worried about Hyunsuk's mental and physical health. Therefore, they naturally took to X to express their support for the idol.

Not only did they showcase their love for him regardless of how he chooses to present himself, but they also called out the group's agency, YG Entertainment, for their lack of action against the malicious comments and their inability to protect their artists better.