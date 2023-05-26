Why did Rainbow Kitten Surprise cancel all 2023 shows? Details explored 

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, who were set to perform at the Artpark Amphitheater in New York, USA, canceled all their 2023 shows due to a medical crisis faced by one of the band members, according to a statement posted on their official Instagram page.,

The band was on a world tour, with shows scheduled in Australia and Canada, as well as mainland USA.

The band also announced that they were not ready to announce a timeline for their hiatus:

"We are not going to put a timeline on our return. We have learned the hard way that treating illness during breaks in a band’s schedule isn’t always effective. We will return when we are sure that our dear friend and collaborator is in good health and that we can confidently and consistently show up for you the way you have always shown up for us."

Rainbow Kitten Surprise to refund tickets, acknowledges fan support

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced in the statement that fans will be refunded for their tickets to the band's headlining shows, while also acknowledging the support as well as the frustrations of their fans:

"We want to acknowledge that we have the best and most passionate fans. All of us are extremely aware that many of our fans are personally impacted by our music and we do not take this passion lightly. We see you. We hear you."

The band continued:

"We know how confusing it must be for you to watch RKS go from an amazing and happy tour of Europe to cancelled shows six weeks later. We read every one of your posts and validate that your pain and frustrations are real."

The band continued:

"We have asked our promoters and their ticketing partners to refund your ticket purchases to our headline shows. You should be getting communication from them in the upcoming weeks."

The band initially announced the illness of their unnamed band member, while announcing the cancellation of their shows in St. Petersburg and Orlando, Florida on May 18, 2023:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise's canceled shows were preceeded by a six-week world tour, which included shows across Africa, the UK, and Ireland, as well as mainland Europe starting from March 10, 2023.

The band draws their songwriting from everyday feelings and emotions, as they stated in an exclusive interview with CBS News:

"They're lyrics and emotions that like, I've thought sometimes, some periods in my life on a daily basis and now I get to sing them out. It's almost like therapy for me."

Rainbow Kitten Surprise are best known for their third studio album, How To: Friend, Love, Freefall, which was released on April 6, 2018. The album gained the band their first charted single, "It's Called: Freefall," which peaked at number 78 on the UK album chart.

