Why is RIP Josh trending on Twitter ? Josh Peck death claim debunked 

Social media was in a tizzy late Monday, September 4, after RIP Josh began trending on Twitter, leading everyone to believe actor Josh Peck, who first rose to fame on the hit Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, had passed away.

The news of Peck’s untimely demise was first posted on Social Media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by an account user named Katsu, a self-proclaimed “#1 Drake Stan” with some 7000 followers. The post that read, “RIP Josh Peck thank you for all the childhood memories,” with a picture of Josh peck up in clouds, prompted an outpouring of love and support for the beloved former child star.

However, there were several who questioned the truth of the post, as none of the credible media firms nor the actor's team had confirmed the news. The uncorroborated claim was especially hard to believe after the actor, who hosts the Good Guys podcast, appeared to be quite busy on social media, posting a story on instagram less than 24 hours ago.

As RIP Josh continued to trend on Twitter, multiple netizens debunked the news of Peck’s death and revealed that that actor was very much alive. The RIP Josh was in connection to the passing of a MAGA activist also named the same.

Actor Josh Peck is not dead

However, the Josh Peck death claim has since been debunked after multiple netizens, including @IndiecarrotT, thwarted the claim and revealed that the person who had died was a MAGA activist, Josh, with 113,000 followers on Twitter. They said:

“Okay so when I see RIP Josh, I panic and think it means Josh Peck's dead. Turns out it ain't that, it's some MAGA cultist who died. Honestly, good riddance got damn bait and switched. At least we still have the TRUE Josh with us. Also y'all should watch Drake and Josh RIGHT NOW.”

Several people also expressed relief that the actor was alive and well, with many stating the misleading news had them almost crying.

MAGA activist Josh, who actually passed away, was a quadriplegic from West Virginia who gained an impressive following through his right-wing political content. The news of his death was met with an outpouring of love and support by his fans, who condoled his passing

“This is unbelievably sad. Just awful news. Josh was a truly good guy - with whom I'd had many great interactions. Josh did an amazing job of collecting useful clips. for us all - doing it via Siri and w/out the use of his hands. Always friendly. Heartbreaking.”

Several others also reacted in a similar manner, expressing their grief at the passing of the MAGA activist.