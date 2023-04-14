Does Drake Bell's co-star really hate Triple H? Exploring origin of viral clip following WrestleMania 39

Many fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at Triple H for his reported involvement in the main event of WrestleMania 39. They were devastated to witness Cody Rhodes’ loss to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Amidst all the drama, an old clip featuring a celebrity expressing his “hate” for The Game went viral.

The clip is from a 2015 mockumentary titled “Wrestling isn’t Real.” The short film by Max Landis retells WWE's Chief Content Officer's pro wrestling journey.

Drake Bell’s co-star Josh Peck can be seen yelling, “We f*ucking hate Triple H” towards Chloe Dykstra, who plays The Game in the short film. Wrestlers Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels also appear in the said clip.

For those wondering, Josh Peck doesn’t hate The Game in real life. The clip has been shared many times since it re-emerged from the vast library of the internet in the aftermath of WrestleMania 39. After all, fans want to let WWE’s Chief Content Officer know what they think of the shocking finish to this year’s WrestleMania.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reacted to the original mockumentary when it first came out nearly eight years ago. WWE’s power couple tweeted out their praise for Max Landis. Stephanie told him that she loved his work.

It is also worth noting that while Drake Bell and Triple H haven’t met face to face, the “Drake and Josh” star has claimed to be a pro wrestling fan. The 36-year-old also appeared as a special guest on Lucha Underground in 2015.

Triple H says WWE Draft will return

After appearing on RAW the night after WrestleMania, the WWE Hall of Famer made a rare appearance on SmackDown to deliver a blockbuster announcement.

Triple H announced that WWE would be bringing back their annual draft in just a few weeks. The Game further stated that every superstar on the roster would be eligible for the move to either RAW or SmackDown.

Fightful Select reported that WWE moved plans for a draft “late last year.” It was also noted that there was no date set for the ceremony. WWE Superstars who had asked about the draft were told that it would be moved to an “undetermined time in 2023.”

“A draft that would have effectively reset the rosters for the new Triple H regime was rumored late last year, however talent were told that it was being moved to an undetermined time in 2023. However, Fightful Select can confirm that unanimously across over a dozen talent on the WWE roster have not been told that a WWE Draft is coming, or when it could even be,” the report said.

Only time will tell when the WWE Draft will take place. For now, fans are busy creating a hypothetical list of the stars they want to see get exclusive to the red and blue brand.

