WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's involvement in Draft; Reason behind Brock Lesnar's major match; Update on multiple time champion leaving for AEW

Vince McMahon played a key role in the creative side of things on RAW after WrestleMania 39 which caused an uproar in the wrestling world. However, he was not present backstage on the latest edition of the flagship show.

#3. Report on if Vince McMahon will be involved in the upcoming WWE Draft

WWE recently announced that they'll be holding an edition of the Draft for the first time in almost a year and a half where all the stars are eligible. This led many to speculate whether Vince McMahon could play a role in the upcoming superstar shakeup.

However, Ringside News noted that the 77-year-old has not tried to get involved in the decision-making process of the Draft:

"We reached out to confirm Vince McMahon’s involvement in the draft process, and we are told that he hasn’t put his hands in the situation at all. In fact, a tenured member of creative informed us that Mr. McMahon has not offered any opinion on the draft.”

#2. The reason behind WWE booking Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023

Brock Lesnar shocked the wrestling world on RAW after WrestleMania as he attacked Cody Rhodes before their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The duo are likely to clash at Backlash, which will take place in Puerto Rico.

It was recently reported that the reason behind the Beast Incarnate wrestling at the event is that the company wants to push Puerto Rico as a travel destination for fans, similar to their work with Saudi Arabia, which usually takes place twice a year, and even in the United Kingdom, where they are scheduled to go later in June.

#1. Edge unlikely to leave WWE for AEW

Edge is nearing the end of his in-ring career. The Rated-R Superstar has stated in the past that he'd like to retire in front of his home crowd in Toronto, Canada. With WWE heading to Toronto for an edition of SmackDown, many speculated that it will be Edge's final outing inside the squared circle.

There was also speculation that the former World Heavyweight Champion could join his friend Christian in AEW. However, a recent report squashed those rumors, stating that Edge is more likely to retire than head to Tony Khan's promotion.

