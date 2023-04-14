Backstage report on 4-time WWE Champion leaving the company after potential final match this year

The WWE roster could be without a legendary superstar after August after it was reported that Edge could be having his retirement match in the near future.

The Rated-R Superstar main evented an episode of RAW in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, in August 2022. He defeated Damien Priest to mark his homecoming with a solid victory. After the show went off the air, he addressed the live audience, stating that he wanted to retire in 2023 after wrestling in his home country.

With WWE returning to Toronto in August for an edition of SmackDown, there is a strong possibility that the superstar could retire at the event. There were also murmurs of him possibly leaving for AEW.

However, a recent report has squashed the latter speculation. WrestleVotes stated to GiveMeSports that if Edge were to have his retirement match on August 18, 2023, it would be to retire from wrestling as opposed to joining AEW.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor

givemesport.com/wwe-fans-surpr… The feeling within WWE is that if Edge does have his final match in Toronto this summer, it'll be to retire from wrestling, as opposed to because he wants to quit to join AEW as has been rumoured, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport 🚨 The feeling within WWE is that if Edge does have his final match in Toronto this summer, it'll be to retire from wrestling, as opposed to because he wants to quit to join AEW as has been rumoured, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport.givemesport.com/wwe-fans-surpr…

Edge defeated Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 39

Edge was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39, where he took on Finn Balor inside the Hell in a Cell structure to cap his months-long feud with The Judgment Day.

The Rated R Superstar secured the victory, but Balor busted open after a spot went wrong. The Prince later revealed that he received 14 staples to the head for the cut. Balor was also dealing with a grade 2 calf tear before his bout at the Showcase of Immortals. Despite that, he put on an emphatic performance at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

The heel faction is now involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny, with rumors of Dominik and Damian Priest facing the babyface duo at Backlash circulating around.

S 🩶 @myloveripley i love that the judgment day all have matching purple and black dunks, they really are a matching little family i love that the judgment day all have matching purple and black dunks, they really are a matching little family 💜 https://t.co/MFLRnZoCBq

Meanwhile, it's still unclear what WWE's plans are for Edge. The Rated R Superstar has done an excellent job of putting over new talent in what seems to be his final run with the company.

Edge's return to wrestling remains one of the greatest comebacks in wrestling history, and fans will be hoping for the Ultimate Opportunist to continue for a longer period of time if his health permits it.

