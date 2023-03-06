"Not ready," "There's no way"- Fans react to four-time WWE Champion potentially retiring on an upcoming edition of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Edge is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. However, the Hall of Famer is in the twilight phase of his career, and fans are not ready to see the beloved performer hang his boots.

Last August, The Rated-R Superstar main evented an episode of RAW in front of his home crowd in Toronto, Canada. After defeating Damian Priest to close the show, Edge addressed the live audience, stating that he plans to retire in August 2023 after performing in front of his home crowd.

"I'm looking at the calendar, and we usually come here in August. So next August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that's OK man, this is the place for me to do it, OK?" said Edge.

With WWE returning to Toronto, Canada, for a live edition of SmackDown on Friday, August 18, many believe this could be the end of Edge's glorious in-ring run.

Edge has had a memorable second run in WWE

Edge shocked the wrestling world at Royal Rumble 2020 as he made his full-time in-ring return after retiring in 2011. While the Hall of Famer did not win any championships in his second stint with the company, he has been part of a few memorable feuds.

The Rated R Superstar has also been a part of a WrestleMania main event since his return. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, which also featured Daniel Bryan.

The four-time WWE Champion has been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day over the last few months. He was ousted from the group by Finn Balor, who turned heel to join forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Balor and Edge are set to collide for one last match at the Showcase of Immortals after The Prince laid out the challenge last week. It has also been reported that the duo could meet in a stipulation match.

