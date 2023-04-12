Real Reason behind WWE booking Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 - Reports

Brock Lesnar continued his dominance inside WWE's squared circle when he beat 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos at WrestleMania 39. The next night, The Beast Incarnate turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. According to a recent report, there is a reason behind booking Lesnar vs. Rhodes at Backlash 2023.

After ending his feuds against Omos and Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar immediately targeted 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes before their planned tag team match against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes could not finish his story and received further adversity in the form of The Beast Incarnate. Later, Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash 2023. Fans believed the bout would happen in Saudi Arabia, but the company had other plans.

According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite via SEScoops, the company wants to push Puerto Rico as a travel destination for fans, similar to their work with Saudi Arabia, which usually takes place twice a year, and even in the United Kingdom, where they are scheduled to go later in June.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can slay The Beast Incarnate ahead of Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2023.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther will reportedly not happen at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The match between The Beast Incarnate and The Ring General is a dream come true for millions of people across the globe after their single interaction at the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023.

A recent report stated that Gunther and Lesnar would have a program in WWE that will most likely take place around the summer of 2023. However, those reports were debunked a while later.

According to a new report, WWE has plans for The Beast Incarnate for the summer of 2023. Unfortunately, there are no plans for a showdown between Lesnar and Gunther.

It will be interesting to see when the two stars collide inside the squared circle to prove their dominance between the ropes.

