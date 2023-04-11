Brock Lesnar's blockbuster WWE SummerSlam opponent potentially revealed

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe over WrestleMania weekend by defeating Omos at the Grandest Stage of Them All and turning heel against Cody Rhodes. According to a recent report, WWE is potentially planning a blockbuster match for SummerSlam between Lesnar and Gunther.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar ended his long-standing feud against Bobby Lashley and moved on to new challenges in the company. He later accepted Omos' challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39 and won. After the event, he turned heel on 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Gunther remains dominant as the Intercontinental Champion on the blue brand. He went on to successfully defend his title at WrestleMania 39 in a triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, WWE is working on the idea of the two stars colliding sometime in the summer. Check it out:

"While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer."

It will be interesting to see a showdown between the two heavyweights, potentially at the hottest party of the summer in Detroit, Michigan.

Top Star issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. He punched his ticket to the biggest event of the year with a shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare failed to finish his story yet, as Solo Sikoa's interference cost him the match. The next night, Rhodes challenged The Bloodline members to a match, and Brock Lesnar came to his aid.

However, The Beast Incarnate attacked Cody Rhodes instead before the match could even take place in the main event, leaving him incapacitated to close the show.

Last night, Rhodes came out and addressed his loss at WrestleMania 39 and the beatdown by Lesnar. He issued a challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a match at WWE Backlash 2023.

