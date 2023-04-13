Major backstage report on if Vince McMahon will be involved in the upcoming WWE Draft

Several fans wondered whether Vince McMahon's return had anything to do with the WWE's Draft announcement, but RingSide News' latest report has thankfully dispelled all fears.

Triple H announced on the SmackDown episode this past week that the Draft would return for the first time in almost a year and a half. The timing of the development raised concerns about Vince McMahon's possible influence, but that is far from the case.

RSN asked around backstage in WWE and was informed that the 77-year-old veteran has had no impact on the upcoming Draft.

It was also clarified that Vince McMahon has not tried to get involved in the decision-making process of the Draft, as you can view in an excerpt of the report:

"We reached out to confirm Vince McMahon’s involvement in the draft process, and we are told that he hasn’t put his hands in the situation at all. In fact, a tenured member of creative informed us that Mr. McMahon has not offered any opinion on the draft.”

The past few weeks have seen Vince McMahon regain prominence in WWE, as he was reportedly also at a recent RAW taping calling the shots from a booking standpoint.

However, it was noted that Triple H still handles the company's "day-to-day creative direction." McMahon was not in the building during the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown, and it seems like he might not actually "be in the weeds," as previously claimed.

When will the WWE Draft exactly take place on TV?

While Triple H confirmed plans to have a much-needed roster shake-up, The Game did not reveal the date of when the Draft will go down.

As reported by WRKD Wrestling, the highly-anticipated Draft episode could happen on the RAW show on May 8, scheduled to emanate from Jacksonville, Florida.

The last time the promotion reshuffled talent on the roster was in October 2021. Since then, the brand split has arguably not been thoroughly reinforced in kayfabe, with several superstars appearing on rival shows. Many wrestlers need a change, and moving brands could be what they need to boost their fortunes in WWE programming.

With Triple H most likely to be in charge of the proceedings, what are your predictions for the Draft? Let us know in the comments section below.

