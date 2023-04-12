Why is San Francisco Whole Foods closing? Flagship store set to shut shop one year after opening

A San Francisco Whole Foods store, based at 1185 Market St., is temporarily shutting down just a year after opening. As per CNN, the company stated that they are closing the branch on April 11 due to worker safety issues. Theft incidents in San Francisco have received national attention, despite the fact that crime has largely decreased over the last six years.

In a statement issued to SF Gate, a spokesperson from Whole Foods said:

“To ensure the safety of our Team Members, we have made the difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being. All Team Members will be transferred to one of our nearby locations.”

Six months ago, it had already limited store hours following "high theft" and "hostile people," according to a statement from a store manager.

The Trinity Place store in the city's Mid-Market area, which is almost 65,000-square-foot, did not provide any more information on the circumstances that led to the store's closure. According to the spokesperson, the store situated at 8th and Market streets will not operate on Tuesday. The website for the shop was also deleted.

One of the biggest supermarkets in downtown San Francisco, Whole Foods was hailed as a "flagship store" once it opened in March 2022. According to a news release, the shop had "nods to classic San Francisco" and offered 3,700 local goods.

San Francisco Whole Foods store is closing because of drug-related thefts

The San Francisco Standard claimed that the city's Whole Foods store has previously been shut down for hours due to theft and has also remodeled its facilities after staff discovered syringes and pipes had been stolen.

On April 11, Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, took to his Twitter handle and stated that he was "incredibly disappointed" but "sadly unsurprised" that the store was shutting down.

In a long Twitter thread, Dorsey mentioned that police understaffing was one of the reasons why San Francisco is no longer considered a safe city.

Not just Whole Foods, but other big retailers have also shut down stores due to crime in the city. Walgreens shuttered five locations in the city in 2021, claiming theft issues.

However, according to San Francisco Chronicle, there were a few thefts at the shops in the years prior to the closures. In January 2023, Walgreens' CFO said that the company "cried too much" over theft in its shops.

According to the Standard, downtown San Francisco has also been less crowded since the coronavirus pandemic began. Many employees who used to report to the offices now work from home. This has led to less foot traffic, companies closing, and fears about a "doom loop" that could mean less tax money for the city.

