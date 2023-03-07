Why are people boycotting Walgreens? Abortion pill controversy explained

Pharmacy giant Walgreens has landed in the middle of a controversy after announcing it will no longer sell the abortion medication mifepristone in 20 Republican states, including the ones where abortion is still considered legal.

Politico reported that the move comes after 20 Republican attorney generals wrote a letter to the company and other pharmacies like CVS, Walmart, and Costco last month threatening that legal action will be taken if the companies continue to distribute abortion pills.

The letter was reportedly co-signed by attorneys general from states including Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, West Virginia, North Dakota, and South Carolina despite abortion remaining legal in Alaska, Florida, Iowa, and Montana.

A spokesman for the pharmacy chain told Politico that the company has responded to each attorney general who signed the letter and decided that it will neither dispense mifepristone in pharmacies nor mail it to those states.

However, the company is yet to publicly confirm the states where the medication may still be available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved mifepristone in January and allowed it to be distributed at pharmacies in states where abortion is still considered legal after the Roe vs. Wade ruling.

The FDA also announced that retail pharmacies can distribute the pills to those with a prescription, contrary to the previous rule where the medication was only accessible through doctors or mail-order.

At the time, Walgreens reportedly told Insider that it was taking the necessary steps to become FDA-certified for selling abortion pills in the states where they are legal.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the company told the publication that the pharmacy giant still intends to become an FDA-certified seller of the pills and will distribute the pills “only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible.”

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will not do business with the pharmacy chain due to its decision not to sell abortion medication in certain states. The politician took to Twitter to share:

“California won't be doing business with @/Walgreens or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done.”

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan BOOM: California Gov. Gavin Newsom just threw down the gauntlet on Walgreens, saying the state will no longer do business with Walgreens because of their refusal to distribute abortion pills.

WAY TO GO, GOVERNOR NEWSOM!!!



A spokesperson from Newsom’s office did not provide any additional details about the governor’s decision but issued an official statement about the situation to The Hill:

“California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls.”

Amid the ongoing controversy, several people have also called for boycotting the pharmacy chain.

Netizens calls to boycott Walgreens in the wake of abortion medication controversy

In the wake of the announcement, people took to social media to trend hashtags asking others to boycott the company. They went on to claim that the pharmacy chain hates women.

Netizens called out the company over its decision and said they would never buy or order medicines from them again:

ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 @LePapillonBlu2 I will never buy anything from Walgreens. Can you guys please boycott this company? I will never buy anything from Walgreens. Can you guys please boycott this company?

“WOKE” Dee @DeeLeftMom I’m going to boycott Walgreens. Because, they caved from the threats, of nearly 2 dozen fascist Republican AGs, threatening they take legal action and agreed NOT to dispense abortion pills. Even in states where it still remains legal and was prescribed by a doctor. I’m going to boycott Walgreens. Because, they caved from the threats, of nearly 2 dozen fascist Republican AGs, threatening they take legal action and agreed NOT to dispense abortion pills. Even in states where it still remains legal and was prescribed by a doctor.

Auntie Shells @ShellyMontgo

1. Do not shop or buy anything from Walgreens.

2. Transfer all prescriptions if you have any.

3. Login at

4. Delete the Walgreens app from all devices. 1/2 🧵 We must divest completely from Walgreens.1. Do not shop or buy anything from Walgreens.2. Transfer all prescriptions if you have any.3. Login at Walgreens.com and cancel your rewards account.4. Delete the Walgreens app from all devices. 1/2 🧵 We must divest completely from Walgreens. 1. Do not shop or buy anything from Walgreens. 2. Transfer all prescriptions if you have any. 3. Login at Walgreens.com and cancel your rewards account. 4. Delete the Walgreens app from all devices. 1/2 🧵

Kim Leonard @kimleonard I just called and canceled my @Walgreens account. Told the lovely rep it was because the company is refusing to fill prescriptions for a legal drug used in women’s healthcare. If I had Rx’s there I would transfer them too. Join me. Let’s get their attention. #BoycottWalgreens I just called and canceled my @Walgreens account. Told the lovely rep it was because the company is refusing to fill prescriptions for a legal drug used in women’s healthcare. If I had Rx’s there I would transfer them too. Join me. Let’s get their attention. #BoycottWalgreens https://t.co/ztSbUAut04

John Pavlovitz @johnpavlovitz Not a penny of mine will ever go to another @Walgreens until they honor the law and the autonomy of women. Not a penny of mine will ever go to another @Walgreens until they honor the law and the autonomy of women.

Eric Holguin @EricHolguinTX Won't be shopping at @Walgreens anymore. They want to bow down to right-wing extremist that want to control women and their right to choose. They won't be getting my business. #WalgreensHatesWomen Won't be shopping at @Walgreens anymore. They want to bow down to right-wing extremist that want to control women and their right to choose. They won't be getting my business. #WalgreensHatesWomen

As outrage continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the pharmacy giant will respond to the ongoing backlash and provide more details about its decision.

