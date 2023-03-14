Rumors about mixtape library DatPiff shutting down began after the DatPiff website and app stopped working, and multiple Twitter accounts started posting about its alleged shutdown.
Twitter user @SaycheeseDGTL, with a follower count of almost 675,000, posted on March 14, 2023, claiming that the site had allegedly shut down.
The same Twitter account then also posted another message in the thread, which claimed that the website no longer responds. While the source of the picture is unknown, it read:
“Either it was the people at DatPiff who requested it to be shut down, or their web server was suspended by their web provider because they either didn’t pay to keep their website up or their subscription to whatever web provider they have ended and didn’t renew. Unless it gets revived, DatPiff most likely won’t come back.”
As the alleged news of the online audio distribution platform's closing spread like wildfire on social media, the platform posted a tweet, informing netizens that the website was down due to a small technical glitch and the company was not shutting down.
However, before the tweet clarified what was actually happening, netizens began mourning the shutdown of the iconic platform. As a result, Twitter was flooded with posts about the mixtape library's website no longer working, further intensifying the rumors.
“We will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love”: DatPiff clarifies the glitch amidst shutdown rumors
Word spreads around quickly on social media. So when several Twitter accounts, including Say Cheese, announced that the online audio distribution platform would be shutting down, people ended up believing the news. All of this started with several users reporting that they were no longer able to access the app and website.
The news was quickly debunked by the company, as the official Twitter handle posted that the app and website were down due to a technical issue and the team was actively working to fix it. The tweet read:
However, heartbroken fans who believed the rumor about the online audio distribution platform shutting down started posting messages and posts on social media, expressing their grief.
The posts continued to pour in even after the company clarified that they were not shutting down. It can be assumed that the post that the company made through its official Twitter account might not have reached everyone.
Here is how social media reacted to the news about the alleged shutdown of the Android mixtape library:
Quite a few netizens also used the internet to debunk the rumor, saying:
In brief, about DatPiff
DatPiff is one of the largest mixtape libraries and has its own website and app to stream and download songs. While most of the songs on the app are of the Hip-Hop and R&B genre, new music is uploaded and updated almost on a daily basis.
The company offers users the option to download directly from the site. However, for the same, the users have to purchase paid music or have permission to download the tracks. The company was founded in 2005 by Marcus Frasier.
It is described on Urban Dictionary as:
“Datpiff provides thousands of free mixtapes that can be accessed through two levels of commitment. Basic-slower downloads, one download every 15 minutes, traffic on the basic server. Premium-paying membership, faster downloads, no waiting time, unlimited downloads. Also home to blogs, news, forums, etc. pertaining to the hip hop world.”
Furthermore, now that the company itself has clarified that they have no plans of shutting down its site, app, or any operations, users can continue enjoying their favorite mixtapes from their favorite artists.