Rumors about mixtape library DatPiff shutting down began after the DatPiff website and app stopped working, and multiple Twitter accounts started posting about its alleged shutdown.

Twitter user @SaycheeseDGTL, with a follower count of almost 675,000, posted on March 14, 2023, claiming that the site had allegedly shut down.

End of an era. RIP DatPiff!! The site has reportedly shut down after 18 years of service. 💔 https://t.co/uOmD9vIzGJ

The same Twitter account then also posted another message in the thread, which claimed that the website no longer responds. While the source of the picture is unknown, it read:

“Either it was the people at DatPiff who requested it to be shut down, or their web server was suspended by their web provider because they either didn’t pay to keep their website up or their subscription to whatever web provider they have ended and didn’t renew. Unless it gets revived, DatPiff most likely won’t come back.”

As the alleged news of the online audio distribution platform's closing spread like wildfire on social media, the platform posted a tweet, informing netizens that the website was down due to a small technical glitch and the company was not shutting down.

However, before the tweet clarified what was actually happening, netizens began mourning the shutdown of the iconic platform. As a result, Twitter was flooded with posts about the mixtape library's website no longer working, further intensifying the rumors.

my main source of mixtapes growing up, it's a sad day RIP Datpiff 2005 - 2023 💔 https://t.co/uJTIcE3Wt4

“We will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love”: DatPiff clarifies the glitch amidst shutdown rumors

Word spreads around quickly on social media. So when several Twitter accounts, including Say Cheese, announced that the online audio distribution platform would be shutting down, people ended up believing the news. All of this started with several users reporting that they were no longer able to access the app and website.

The news was quickly debunked by the company, as the official Twitter handle posted that the app and website were down due to a technical issue and the team was actively working to fix it. The tweet read:

DatPiff @DatPiff Despite the rumors, we are happy to report that we will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love. We're working through technical issues on our site and app, but still actively update our youtube! Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here

However, heartbroken fans who believed the rumor about the online audio distribution platform shutting down started posting messages and posts on social media, expressing their grief.

The posts continued to pour in even after the company clarified that they were not shutting down. It can be assumed that the post that the company made through its official Twitter account might not have reached everyone.

Here is how social media reacted to the news about the alleged shutdown of the Android mixtape library:

Andrew Barber @fakeshoredrive RIP Datpiff -- who probably has the most important archive of music from the past 10-15 years anywhere on the internet. It was a bridge between the blog era and the streaming era -- and a hub for projects that will never see the light of day on DSPs.



Andrew Barber @fakeshoredrive RIP Datpiff -- who probably has the most important archive of music from the past 10-15 years anywhere on the internet. It was a bridge between the blog era and the streaming era -- and a hub for projects that will never see the light of day on DSPs. Thank you for your service.

poundcake @floodedcastle @SaycheeseDGTL I listened to every Wayne mixtape on this 🔥

The 10pc. Killa @MeezyBlvd A sad day for the Culture.. if you a hip hop fan I know your sick like me… R.I.P @DatPiff https://t.co/uLGlD8cTkL

Thom @MOHGLO_ We really lost Eastbay & Datpiff in less than 6 months https://t.co/17otK8n0sZ

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ I haven't used DatPiff in years but if the site is really gone then RIP, a lot of history was made there and changed a lotta artist's lives. I haven't used DatPiff in years but if the site is really gone then RIP, a lot of history was made there and changed a lotta artist's lives.

Quite a few netizens also used the internet to debunk the rumor, saying:

✍🏽 @Lovekhristanna @SaycheeseDGTL My app still works. Idk where you got this from 🌚

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ DatPiff says it’s alive!



philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ DatPiff says it's alive! "Despite the rumors, we are happy to report that we will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love." https://t.co/mZwfKn90EX

In brief, about DatPiff

DatPiff is one of the largest mixtape libraries and has its own website and app to stream and download songs. While most of the songs on the app are of the Hip-Hop and R&B genre, new music is uploaded and updated almost on a daily basis.

The company offers users the option to download directly from the site. However, for the same, the users have to purchase paid music or have permission to download the tracks. The company was founded in 2005 by Marcus Frasier.

DatPiff @DatPiff Drake and 21 Savage announces It’s All A Blur Tour Drake and 21 Savage announces It’s All A Blur Tour 🔥 https://t.co/Pg7c5wq58I

It is described on Urban Dictionary as:

“Datpiff provides thousands of free mixtapes that can be accessed through two levels of commitment. Basic-slower downloads, one download every 15 minutes, traffic on the basic server. Premium-paying membership, faster downloads, no waiting time, unlimited downloads. Also home to blogs, news, forums, etc. pertaining to the hip hop world.”

Furthermore, now that the company itself has clarified that they have no plans of shutting down its site, app, or any operations, users can continue enjoying their favorite mixtapes from their favorite artists.

