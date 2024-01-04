"Why does Soobin have a mirror on top of his bed": Fans go gaga over the TXT member's latest Instagram post

TXT member Soobin posted a series of pictures on Instagram on January 2, 2024, wishing fans a "bright and healthy year." The carousel of six pictures had fans gushing over the idol and praising him. However, there were two pictures, selfies, of the idol that puzzled fans. The mirror selfies were taken while the idol lay in bed and the mirror was on his ceiling.

In the carousel post on Instagram, the first three images showed the idol wearing winter clothes and covering his face with a scarf. He was seen sitting and striking different poses. The fourth photo showed him standing outside a building, still in his winter wear. However, it was the fifth and the sixth photo that caught fans' attention as it was a mirror selfie of the idol, only the mirror was on the ceiling.

Fans took to social media to wonder about the idol's room as they saw the picture of him lying on his bed alone and claimed to have some creative thoughts. While many wondered why the idol had a mirror on top of his bed, others made jokes about the same. One user also went on to say:

"All I'm thinking is demons & portals": Fans have hilarious reactions to TXT's Soobin's mirror selfie

TXT's Soobin wished his fans a happy new year on January 2, 2024, with a carousel post on Instagram. The post had six pictures but it was the last two pictures that caught fans' attention and left them puzzled about the idol's ceiling choice.

As mentioned earlier, the last two pictures were mirror selfies of the idol while he lay in bed with a mirror on his ceiling. In one of the pictures, he seemed to be waving his hand while in the other, the singer just placed his hand beside him.

Fans were taken surprised by the selfie and wondered about the reason behind having a mirrored ceiling. Many also questioned whether he was in a hotel, while others shared their thoughts about the mirror on social media.

Some also drew stick figures claiming to be a person beside Soobin as a joke. Others wondered what would happen if the idol woke up in the middle of the night and got scared to see his own reflection in the mirror.

They shared hilarious reactions on social media creating a nonchalant atmosphere to avoid anyone getting offended.

While some liked the idea of having mirrored ceilings others were against it as they would feel if they woke up in the morning, they would look like a ghost or demon. Some even claimed that they were reminded of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

According to Jockimo Architectural Glass products, there are several benefits to using ceiling mirrors. They said that the mirrors make any room look bigger than it is and also enhance natural light. The mirrors also contribute to environmental protection by reducing costs and carbon footprint decreasing dependence on artificial lights.

They are convenient to clean, easy to maintain, and differ from regular accommodations. Meanwhile, the aforementioned site has also stated that a ceiling mirror adds a touch of elegance and romance.

The singer gave a shoutout to group member Beomgyu who recently launched his personal Instagram account. Soobin posted a selfie with his bandmate and captioned it stating that his brother was on Instagram and also added Beomgyu's handle. The TXT members are following each other on the social media platform as well.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Soobin to tell them the backstory regarding the mirrored selfie sometime in the future.