Why was Stalekracker fired? All about the State Trooper turned viral TikTok sensation

A state trooper from Louisiana who became well-known on Facebook and TikTok as "Stalekracker" lost his job while an inquiry was ongoing. The investigation claims that he left the scene of a boating accident while not on duty. As per K945, the reason for his termination was,

"Violating LSP’s code of conduct, including conduct unbecoming of an officer and making false statements."

Stalekracker is a social media star, chef, seasoning maker, and hunting fanatic. As per Distractify, Stalekracker will reportedly have to rely on his TikTok and Instagram following and the money from his little business after losing his job with the Louisiana State Police.

As per StaleKracker's official website, he is a cajun chef who has won over people's hearts across the nation. The cajun cook began by posting videos of himself making cajun food. He soon amassed a million followers on TikTok and had his own line of cooking spices.

Justin Chiasson, a.k.a Stalekracker, is also a social media personality

Stalekracker is known for his videos and recipes (Image via Facebook / Stalekracker)

StaleKracker's real name is Justin Chiasson. He is from Labadieville, Louisiana, and is a TikTok Chef with over 10 million followers. He's well-known for serving real Louisiana boils. In addition, he has also been featured on Buzzfeed, Delish, Mashed, and Tasty. According to his website,

"Growing up in South Louisiana, my Paw Donald would add cayenne pepper to his dishes and he called it Da Cajun Two Step. We wanted to create the perfect spice blend that can be used to step up any dish. This is it and it can be used on anything and EVERYTHING!!! Put it on a Cracka, dude!"

According to sources like Famous Birthdays, he has provided food for those in need and those who lost everything during Hurricane Ida in 2021. He has further broadcasted videos of himself making various Louisiana dishes on Instagram. He also operates the website thecajuntwostep.com, where he offers his merchandise and products.

He also has his own Instagram and YouTube channels, called Stalekracker Official, with 734K and 1.15M subscribers, respectively.

What did Chiasson exactly do?

Chiasson was let go from Louisiana State Police in January 2023 for allegedly failing to call for assistance after leaving the site of a boat accident. According to sites like Distractify, the high-profile dismissal is the result of an investigation into whether he fled the scene of a watercraft accident while not on duty, which is inappropriate behavior for an officer.

In addition, he was also charged with lying about the supposed incident that happened in 2022. At the time of the collision, their boat was being driven by another guy. Nevertheless, Chiasson and that man fled the scene in a truck and were subsequently stopped in Assumption Parish.

According to reports, Justin was a passenger in the boat that collided with another watercraft. Although no criminal charges were brought against him in relation to the incident, Louisiana State Police fired him for multiple policy infractions about the incident's inquiry.

However, according to WAFB, the agreement reversed Chiasson's termination. Rather, he is now facing a total of 240 hours of suspension for several policy infractions. The violations include conduct unbecoming, conformance to laws, violation of employee responsibility, and violation of lawful orders.

Chiasson has 30 days to challenge the State Police's ruling. The results of that probe will not be made public until Chiasson decides his appeal, even though their justifications were stated.

