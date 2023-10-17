Why is Starship Protect Leeseo trending on X? Fans enraged as the IVE member allegedly falls victim to harassment at the Hanlim Arts School

On Monday, October 16, a video of IVE's Leeseo signing her autograph on several pages of fellow student's notebooks at the Hanlim Arts School surfaced on the internet causing much chaos and controversy around the same.

The clip showcased the idol supposedly napping during her free time in between classes and some of her classmates wake her up from her nap in order to make her autograph a notebook multiple times.

As fans observed the details of the video, they believed that the idol allegedly might be subjected to harassment and bullying by her fellow classmates. They also express that since the idol is known to be kind and giving, Leeseo's characteristics are being taken advantage of.

In light of the alleged harmful and unfair incident, fans requested the idol's agency, Starship Entertainment, to better protect their artist by trending the issue on social media platforms like X.

Fans trend Starship Protect Leeseo as the idol allegedly gets subject to harassment at Hanlim Arts School

Given that several K-pop idols, especially younger ones, continue education at art schools to better shape their skills with respect to their career, IVE's Leeseo has also been going to Hanlim Multi Arts School since November 2022.

An X user, @f9snf9, posted,

"Please protect Leeseo from s*xual harassment by a classmate at Hanlim Arts High School." (Translation via X)

While fans weren't aware of the environment inside of the school, a recent post made by the idol's fellow classmate showed a glimpse of how people who've already debuted in the industry are treated. The classmate posted a video of Leeseo through an online community website which showed the idol signing her autograph on a notebook one page after another.

The caption for the video read,

"Even though she’s promoting, she came to school and though she napped a little during classes, she signed autographs for each and every one. She’s such an angel."

However, fans think the video showcased a situation where the idol's kind nature was rather being abused and taken advantage. Fans expressed that instead of the idol being able to peacefully attend school in order to educate herself, she has to engage herself with ther demands sugarcoated as demands by her fellow classmates.

Given that the idol will be subjected to negative rumors and hate comments if she refuses to sign her autograph or attend to her classmates' requests, fans believe that Leeseo is forcefully subjected to obey the commands. Fans also speculate that this might be a recurring incident for the idol every time she attends school.

Fans have been collectively addressing the idol's agency, Starship Entertainment, as they express the need for action from their side in order to protect her rights and boundaries. While fans are appreciative that the agency has been prioritizing the idol's education amidst the group's comeback and album promotions, they still believe that her interactions and events inside the school must be monitored and taken care of.

Fans have been consistently posting their concerns about the same in order to garner the attention of other netizens and the agency.