On March 10, 2024, Rosé, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, was among the luminaries gracing the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The evening unfolded in all its glitz and glamour, drawing celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum to revel in the post-Oscars celebration.

Known as the 'rare invitation,' gaining entry to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a feat. As mentioned on the Cornucopia Events' website, tickets for this extravagant party are among the most expensive ones in the entertainment industry. It costs up to £79,999 (around USD 102271) per person.

Global music icon Roseanne Chae-young Park, aka Rosé, captivated onlookers with her presence at the prestigious event, showcasing a fashion-forward ensemble that left fans in awe.

Beyond her captivating red carpet appearance Rosé made headlines by being one of the few artists chosen for the coveted Vanity Fair portrait by renowned photographer Mark Seliger. Vocalist Rosé joined the ranks of esteemed figures such as Emma Stone, Christopher Nolan, Billie Eilish, and Donald Glover, solidifying her status as a global icon.

Fans in awe as BLACKPINK Rosé attends The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

As the Oscar 2024 grand ceremony, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party emerged as the ultimate after-party, where the stars of film, television, sports, and business converged to celebrate cinematic achievements. Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones orchestrated a night of revelry, turning the iconic event into a reflection of art history's most defining moments.

BLACKPINK's Rosé, as part of the select group chosen for Mark Seliger's portrait collection, added a layer of prestige to her Vanity Fair experience. The invitation to the party is a mark of distinction, as tickets for the Oscar night extravaganza stand among the most expensive and luxurious ones in the world.

Morever, the exclusivity of the party extends beyond the ticket, as there is no VIP section. Vanity Fair Oscar Party creates a unique congregation of the world's most notable individuals.

Fans were proud of the On the Ground singer as she made her space at one of the most sought-after and rare parties.

The convergence of iconic figures from diverse fields, the absence of a VIP section, and the timeless traditions associated with the event continue to make the Vanity Fair Oscar Party an unparalleled affair in the entertainment world.

About BLACKPINK's Rosé's look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Draped in a Saint Laurent floor-length ruched gown, Rosé's attire blended sophistication with contemporary flair. The warm beige hue of the dress perfectly complemented her chic style. The major cut-out at the waist, adorned with a striking bow, added a touch of drama to the ensemble.

True to her signature style, Rosé opted for minimal accessories. Completing her refined look were black-tinted square sunglasses and a gold chunky bracelet.

BLACKPINK member, with her radiant presence and coveted portrait spot, elevated the glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024.

Rosé also attended Madonna's Oscar after-party in Hollywood, which is renowned for its opulence and extravagance. It also became a hot topic of discussion among netizens.