Why is THERE IS NO BTS WITHOUT JIN trending on Twitter? ARMYs furious as someone criticized Epiphany singer's vocals

BTS' Jin began trending with the hashtag "THERE IS NO BTS WITHOUT JIN" on X (formerly known as Twitter). Needless to say, this caused confusion among the fandom as they struggled to understand why the hashtag was trending on X.

However, the situation became clear when an ARMY member explained the matter. They said that a BLINK (BLACKPINK fandom member) and some OT7 fans within the ARMY had criticized Jin's vocal skills and made negative comments about his appearance.

There were claims being made on the internet that a BLINK has used the live performance video of the singer to state that he didn't sing well. They BLINK also reportedly claimed that the Epiphany singer's vocals fall short during live performances.

Following this, fans began flooding social media to prove them wrong. They began posting videos of the singer's previous concerts to prove his talent.

"ARMYs will never do that": Twitterati believes an anti has been spreading hate against BTS' Jin

Starting on September 3, 2023, two K-pop fandoms, the ARMYs and BLINKs have been embroiled in a heated debate. The BLINKs asserted that BTS singer didn't sing well and even posted a video of him on social media with the caption "You stan hagjin tho," in response to a now-private tweet.

In response to this, ARMYs have set out to prove that these claims are untrue. Fans have gone on to highlight that Jin is one of the most sought-after K-pop singers who has phenomenal talent. They also mentioned how some Japanese fans recently participated in selecting their favorite BTS vocalist where Jin emerged as the silver vocalist and the winner.

Fans also expressed outrage over individuals within the fandom criticizing his vocals, appearance, and dancing skills, leading to discontent among fans. Some suspect that these critics might be antis pretending to be OT7 supporters, which is something that happens quite often. Meanwhile, others believe these accounts should be exposed.

Some argue that BLINKs should avoid starting a fandom war, even as others suggest simply ignoring the antis and blocking them permanently. Regarding the video where the singer's voice briefly cracked, fans argue that he consistently delivers outstanding live performances, with that incident being a rare exception.

On the same day, a French publication, Le Parisien, declared that BLACKPINK's July Encore concert was the worst among international acts over the past summer. The concert was held at the State De France and Paris La Défense Arena and was called one of the worst international acts of the past summer.

Fans promptly countered BLINK's criticisms with this fact. They sarcastically reminded BLINKs that the Yours singer doesn't need external validation, and no such negative review has ever been published about him.

As discussions continue on social media platforms like X, ARMYs firmly maintain that Super Tuna singer's vocals should never be harshly criticized. They are emphasizing his hard work since his debut and stressing on the need to support the Epiphany artist.

The BTS member is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, which is expected to conclude by June 2024.