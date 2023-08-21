Why was Tommie Lee arrested? Charges explored as 'Love and Hip Hop' star detained in Miami

On Sunday, August 20, Love and Hip Hop star Tommie Lee was arrested in Miami. According to Hotnewwhip news, officers discovered cocaine on the 37-year-old star after they confronted her over a verbal dispute at a restaurant.

Lee has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance and breaching the peace.

In response to the allegations, Tommie Lee's defense team has claimed that the star was never in possession of cocaine.

Lee's representatives said that the star was carrying her friend's epilepsy medicine, and that the officers seized it in order to find a reason to arrest her. The case currently remains under police investigation.

Tommie Lee's criminal history

While Tommie Lee is best known as a reality show star, she has a considerable criminal history. In July, 2018, she allegedly started an altercation while standing in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on Auburn Avenue. Soon after, she struck a valet in the head.

While the valet did not press charges against her, Lee was booked into the Atlanta Detention Center for disorderly conduct under the influence.

11 Alive reported that on October, 2018, she was arrested twice in 48 hours. In one incident, she allegedly assaulted her middle school aged daughter in Cobb County, Georgia. After the assault, Lee was detained by local authorities, who issued a no contact order between Lee and her child.

Within hours, Lee confronted the minor, violating a court order. As a result, she was subsequently detained a second time. She was ultimately charged with simple battery, cruelty to children, and disruption of a public school.

As the case concerned a minor victim, authorities were reluctant to release surveillance footage of the incident.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and the investigation of a minor, no other information or videos are available for release at this time."

In the recent Miami incident, Hot New Whip Hip Hop reported that Tommie Lee was detained soon after engaging in a verbal dispute with an employee at the Victory Lounge.

Shortly after the argument, authorites detained Lee. Upon searching her, they found a substance they identified as cocaine.

The reality star's legal team disputed the claims that their client was carrying an illegal drug.

“They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the “drugs” were, in fact, her friend’s epilepsy medication," Lee's defense team said.

The statement continued:

"They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It’s completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money."

In the past, Tommie Lee has discussed her issues with alcohol abuse, and how it has led to several outbursts. The cause of verbal dispute at the Miami restaurant currently remains unknown.