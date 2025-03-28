Why were the Tostitos Chips recalled? Reasons explained

Frito-Lay has announced a recall of a batch of its Tostitos Chips due to mislabeling. It contains ingredients that may be harmful to people with an allergy to milk products.

Tostitos is owned by PepsiCo and produced by Frito-Lay. Introduced in 1979, it mainly features tortilla chips in various flavors and forms. It also sells dips and salsas to accompany those chips.

The company has now recalled around 1,300 bags of one of its flavors due to mislabeling. The affected product is 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips.

Reason and further details of Tostitos' recall explored

Around 1,300 bags of the said chips have been recalled due to mislabeling. The 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips may contain nacho cheese tortilla chips. These can cause ill effects in people who are allergic to milk products.

PepsiCo's official statement on the recall read:

"A limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are being recalled as they could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Less than 1,300 bags of impacted products were for sale in stores in 13 states (Ala., Fla., Ga., Ill., Ind., Ky., Miss., N.C., Ohio, S.C., Tenn., Va., W. Va.) and across digital channels since March 7.

"Consumers can view the full press release on the Frito-Lay Contact Us page to see if their product is impacted by this recall. Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume."

How to identify the recalled product?

Customers can check if they have the recalled product by going through the following information. This recall affects 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. These were sold in 13 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The affected bags have the UPC Code 2840052848 and a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of May 20, 2025. The manufacturing codes of the affected products are:

471106504 18 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

471106505 85 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

471106506 85 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

471106507 85 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

Around 1,300 of these bags were sold in grocery and other retail stores starting from March 7, 2025.

What to do with the affected product?

If a customer has an affected product but they don't have an allergy to milk products, they don't need to take any action. It is safe to consume.

However, if a customer has an allergy to milk products, they are urged to either discard the affected product or return it for a full refund. For further details, customers can contact Frito-Lay via its "Contact Us" page or via phone at 1-800-352-4477.

Frito-Lay also had a recall earlier this year due to undeclared dairy

In January this year, Frito-Lay had to recall a batch of its Lay's Classic Salted Potato Chips due to undisclosed dairy. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeled the recall as Class I, the highest class of recalls. It means that the consumption of the affected product could also be fatal.

The recall was made due to the presence of milk products in affected bags, which could be harmful for people with allergies to milk products. You can check more details about that recall here.

