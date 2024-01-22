Why was Valerie Bertinelli let go from Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship? ‘Hot In Cleveland’ star expresses hurt as she reveals the reason

Valerie Bertinelli, the popular actress and long-time host of Food Network's Kids Baking Championship, has announced her departure from the show after 12 seasons. The actress, known for her role in Hot in Cleveland, shared the news on Instagram, expressing her feelings about the decision.

Bertinelli, 63, revealed that the reason behind her exit was attributed to "budget cuts." In a heartfelt video message shared on on Saturday, January 20, she explained,

"I’ve been avoiding facing what I got confirmation of last night, and I didn’t want to talk about it last night [because] I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings."

The actress acknowledged the logical aspect of the decision, recognizing it as a business move prompted by budget constraints. She added:

“I know it’s not supposed to. Logically, I know it’s business [and] budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not going to be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship really sucks.”

In the video, Bertinelli emotionally conveyed the significance of the show in her life, describing it as a "floatation device" during a challenging period, particularly her divorce from Tom Vitale. She credited the Kids Baking Championship for providing her with a sense of purpose and productivity during what she referred to as her "apex year of hell."

Valerie Bertinelli expressed gratitude to her team and appreciated show's crew

Despite the hurt feelings, Valerie Bertinelli took a moment to appreciate the hard work of the show's crew and the young bakers she had the privilege of watching grow over the years. She expressed gratitude to the team and wished the contestants of the upcoming season well, encouraging them to believe in themselves and persevere through any challenges.

Bertinelli was set to reunite with co-host Duff Goldman for the next season before being dropped. As per People, sources revealed that her contract had ended, and negotiations for a new contract hit a roadblock when her team sought more favorable terms. While one source emphasized that Food Network chose not to renew the contract, another stated that talks had stalled due to differences in expectations.

This isn't the first time Valerie Bertinelli has faced a departure from the Food Network. Last year, the network canceled her show Valerie’s Home Cooking after a successful 14-season run without providing a clear explanation.

It is worth noting that the Food Network has not yet responded to inquiries about the decision. Valerie Bertinelli also shared a message for the future contestants and said,

"And if you don't make it to the next round, please always remember this: It's not because you're not a good baker, you just had a bad day. So, always, always believe in yourself. Please do that for me. And keep baking. I'll miss you guys."

In her message, she emphasized the importance of the contestants and crew of the show.