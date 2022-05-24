Why is Walter Hamada testifying in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial? Details explored about reports of DC Film's head being called on stand

On Tuesday, May 24, the President of DC Films, Walter Hamada, will virtually testify in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Hamada is anticipated to tell the jury that Heard's legal predicament had no bearing on her participation in the Aquaman franchise, particularly her planned appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This comes just over a month after Walter Hamada testified that Heard's option was first turned down owing to chemistry concerns with Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry.

Why is Walter Hamada's testimony important in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial?

Walter Hamada, President of DC's Films, is no stranger to controversy. He has previously dealt with Ray Fisher's charges against him following Justice League and issues with The Flash star Ezra Miller ahead of the film's release.

Despite a complicated court dispute that continues to attract attention, Heard is adamant that Warner Bros. did not diminish her ability to shine in Aquaman 2.

It was anticipated that Heard's Mera would be pregnant for the entirety of Aquaman 2, perhaps limiting her action sequences. Nonetheless, Hamada's testimony will be closely watched as he presents his side of the tale in the coming days.

Heard's previous assertions from May 16 state that she had to battle "hard to stay in the Lost Kingdom because "Warner Bros didn't want to include her in the film."

According to Walter Hamada, any doubts regarding Heard's future in the Aquaman franchise stem from "concerns about her chemistry with star Jason Momoa," not from her connection with Depp and the string of bad press she has been receiving.

Since 2016, when the actress went on to play Mera in Justice League (2017) and Aquaman (2018), Heard has been a part of the DC Extended Universe.

Kate Moss slated to testify

Meanwhile, Depp's ex-girlfriend, British supermodel Kate Moss, is scheduled to testify on May 25 via video link from the UK.

Kate Moss will testify Wednesday via live video link in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

A remark made by Heard about Moss earlier this month allowed Depp's Ben Chew-led legal team to bring Moss into the case.

Moss, a longtime proponent of the "don't complain, don't explain" theory of modern public relations due to her brushes with scandal over the years, has supported her ex since Depp's legal disputes with Heard became public.

India C @IndiaCol80

#DeppvHeard

#JusticeForJohnny

Kate Moss is expected to testify for Johnny Depp against Amber Heard on Wednesday Go Kate, go! 🍿Kate Moss is expected to testify for Johnny Depp against Amber Heard on Wednesday news.yahoo.com/kate-moss-expe… Go Kate, go! 🍿#DeppvHeard#JusticeForJohnnyKate Moss is expected to testify for Johnny Depp against Amber Heard on Wednesday news.yahoo.com/kate-moss-expe…

Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial opened Monday with an expert witness, an orthopedic surgeon, who questioned the actor's account of how he cut his finger in March 2015, causing the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film to be delayed. During the trial, Depp's team claimed that Amber Heard flung a large vodka bottle at him during a fight in their rented home in Australia, which resulted in Depp's injury.

