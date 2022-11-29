"Why are women being blamed for a man's mistake?": Julia Fox appears to defend Kim Kardashian over Balenciaga scandal in bizarre video

American actress Julia Fox seemingly defended Kim Kardashian after the latter was criticized for not speaking up and not cutting ties with the now-controversial brand Balenciaga.

After the 42-year-old reality star broke her silence over the ongoing issue, Fox took to her Tiktok handle to express her thoughts on the recent Balenciaga campaign photoshoot controversy. Fox began the video, which was uploaded on November 28, 2022, by stating that she has never been associated with the luxury brand.

Leyla @Leylaaarr #balenciga #BalenciagaIsOver No wait because you’re telling me Balenciaga had a photo shoot where they glorified child paedophilla/ abuse & Julia Fox managed to turn it into misogyny? “No kids were harmed” GIRL WHAT, how tone deaf can you be?? #BalenciagaGroomers No wait because you’re telling me Balenciaga had a photo shoot where they glorified child paedophilla/ abuse & Julia Fox managed to turn it into misogyny? “No kids were harmed” GIRL WHAT, how tone deaf can you be?? #BalenciagaGroomers #balenciga #BalenciagaIsOver https://t.co/ETPdi4pAqD

She added that she has "zero relationship with the brand" and that she hasn't even been to any of their shows as she wasn't invited by them. Without mentioning Kim Kardashian's name, Julia Fox spoke about the public outrage that the beauty mogul has been facing since the Balenciaga drama began.

She said that she thought it was "horrific," and while watching the videos and reading about it, Fox claimed that she "literally felt sick to my stomach." The 32-year-old added:

“But I couldn’t help but think, d**n, the women who are associated to the brand professionally are getting so much pushback, it’s almost as if they’re the f***ing child molesters.”

As she said this, the line, "Why are women being blamed for a MANS [sic] mistake? It’s the internalized misogyny for me," flashed across the video.

Julia Fox says every industry has pedophiles

In the same video, the Uncut Gems star stated that no children were actually harmed during the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 23 collection campaign. She also made a simultaneous connection to child abuse cases with that of religious institutions like the church.

She said that while millions of children are harmed in the church, she didn't "see the hashtag cancel the church anywhere."

Scarlett James @ScarlettJamesCC #Balenciaga Julia Fox posted a video telling her followers to stop talking about “Hollyweird” and went on to say there are Predator MEN everywhere- women can be predators too- MAXWELL. Women in Florida selling other women into Trafficking. Google it. #JuliaFox Gate #Balenciaga Julia Fox posted a video telling her followers to stop talking about “Hollyweird” and went on to say there are Predator MEN everywhere- women can be predators too- MAXWELL. Women in Florida selling other women into Trafficking. Google it. #JuliaFox #BalenciagaGate #Balenciaga https://t.co/YzLghruby3

In another video, Julia Fox slammed people for claiming that Hollywood is filled with pedophiles. In a video captioned, "But everyone loves pointing the finger at everyone BUT the man," the model said that all industries are filled with such people.

Fox stated that there are pedophiles in every industry and said:

"You wanna go be a chef, there's probably some abusers over there, you wanna be a teacher? Abusers over there, you wanna be an engineer, abusers over there."

She continued to say that the issue is not with any industry, fashion brand or celebrity, but with men.

W @27FUKKSLEEP still thinking bout julia fox & kanye west's photoshoot still thinking bout julia fox & kanye west's photoshoot https://t.co/qzDR033stE

Julia Fox dated Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West briefly before they called it quits. Fox has previously defended the Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum as well when she claimed she dated West to help distract him amid his divorce.

Meanwhile, Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga has been under fire ever since it released its latest campaign for its Spring 2023 collection. The campaign pictures featured two young kids holding teddy bears that were dressed in BDSM-style bondage harnesses.

thatpatriotmom @thatpatriotmom



When you come for the children it will not end well for you.



This ad campaign was just the beginning 🏼 Let the Balenciaga scandal to be a LOUD AND CLEAR message to the depraved:When you come for the children it will not end well for you.This ad campaign was just the beginning Let the Balenciaga scandal to be a LOUD AND CLEAR message to the depraved:When you come for the children it will not end well for you. This ad campaign was just the beginning 👈🏼 https://t.co/ayW9dftsam

Although Balenciaga has issued a formal apology, the label is facing immense backlash on social media for s*xualizing and messing with kids.

Kim Kardashian was also dragged into the conversation as she serves as Balenciaga's brand ambassador. People called for her to cut ties with the brand.

