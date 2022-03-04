Wi Ha-joon tests postive for COVID-19, temporarily halting 'K Project' filming 

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon was the latest addition to the ever-rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

The actor, known for his supporting roles in dramas like Romance is a Bonus Book and Something in the Rain, gained international attention after portraying the police officer Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game.

Since the Netflix show’s success, the actor has been busy working on multiple upcoming projects. The COVID-19 diagnosis, however, has brought some of these projects to a temporary halt.

Wi Ha-joon is currently in self-isolation

On March 3, the South Korean news agency Xportsnews claimed that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received three doses of the vaccine.

The reports were quickly corroborated by a source from Wi Ha-joon’s agency MSteam Entertainment, who revealed that the actor had tested positive on March 2.

The full statement:

“Wi Ha Joon received a test on March 1, and he tested positive on the morning of March 2, so he is currently in self-quarantine.”

According to reports, the actor is not experiencing any symptoms apart from mild fever and body pain. The Bad and Crazy actor is currently self-isolating, and is expected to be released on March 8.

According to reports from industry insiders, Wi Ha-joon’s COVID diagnosis has brought his upcoming drama, K Project, to a temporary halt. The drama, which also stars Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, is a thriller that explores the lives of youth who were living during a time when sovereignty and human rights were taken away from them, and they had to put their lives on the line just to achieve the most basic happiness.

angel @kdramadump



he's booked and busy 🏻 Wi Ha Joon confirmed to join the drama 'K Project' together with Han Sohee and Park Seo Joon which is scheduled to be broadcast next year. He will play as Park Seo joon's best friend Kwon Joon-taek.he's booked and busy Wi Ha Joon confirmed to join the drama 'K Project' together with Han Sohee and Park Seo Joon which is scheduled to be broadcast next year. He will play as Park Seo joon's best friend Kwon Joon-taek. he's booked and busy 💅🏻 https://t.co/w6rqKSFpNl

Directed by Hot Stove League director Jung Dong-yoon, K Project has been described as a thriller revolving around survival and human dignity. The upcoming drama will be written by Kang Eun-kyung, who also wrote the Dr. Romantic series.

Meanwhile, apart from K Project, Wi Ha-joon will play the lead in the upcoming tvN drama Little Women, which boasts a star-studded cast including Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Go-eun.

Odinaka⁷chukwu @wild_n_ Putting #LeeDongWook and Wi Ha Joon together was a stroke of genius Putting #LeeDongWook and Wi Ha Joon together was a stroke of genius https://t.co/bqu9FpMBgB

The Squid Game actor last appeared on tvN’s hit drama Bad and Crazy, where his fiery chemistry and bromance with Lee Dong-wook left viewers asking for more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish