Will King Charles visit Australia? British monarch's travel plans amid cancer treatment explored as Queen Camilla takes week-long vacation

In a significant development amidst the monarch's ongoing health concerns, King Charles is reportedly poised to undertake a momentous journey to Australia.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer on February 5, 2024, and this will be his first foreign trip after the diagnosis. However, the news of the King planning to visit Australia came after Queen Camila took a week off as she completed 13 official engagements alone, per The Independent.

Speculation was mounting over whether he would undertake a scheduled visit to Australia in October and early November this year amid his health condition. However, the Australian PM, Anthony Albanese, confirmed that they are preparing for the visit of King Charles and Queen, as seen in the publication.

King Charles' health and Australia visit considerations

King Charles III to visit Australia amid cancer battle (Image via Getty)

Despite being diagnosed with cancer last month, King Charles has seemingly remained resolute in fulfilling his royal duties, as he is set to visit Pacific Commonwealth nations later this year with Queen Camila, as seen in The Sun.

The Queen has taken a week-long vacation after completing 13 official engagements, suggesting that the Royals are planning to visit Australia. However, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on March 3, 2024, that the government is planning for a possible visit of the Royals, as seen in Sky News Australia. Reportedly, the PM said,

"Australia is preparing for a possible visit from his Majesty the King to Australia later this year. The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis."

He further added, welcoming the Royal family,

"The King, Queen, and members of the Royal family are always welcome in Australia. My government is engaging with states and territories on options for a possible royal visit."

The visit will be King Charles' first visit to Australia after his coronation and his first international trip after his cancer diagnosis, as per The Independent. However, as reported, he had visited Australia 15 times before as a Prince, with his most recent visit in 2018 to open the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Queen Camila took a week off vacation (Image via Getty)

As per the publication, Queen Camila has no official engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on March 11, 2024—the second Monday of March. As per The Sun, Queen Camila flew off in a private jet on March 4, 2024, for a break overseas. As per royal expert Ingrid Seward,

"This will raise the question of who's in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action."

The statement comes after the Princess of Wales was not seen publicly after Christmas Day, as she underwent abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024, and is recovering from the surgery.

Whereas, the Prince of Wales had to withdraw from attending the Windsor tribute honoring his godfather, Greece's deceased King Constantine, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, due to personal reasons, as per The Sun.

As preparations for the royal visit are underway, King Charles and Queen Camila have yet to confirm the visit to Australia in October this year.